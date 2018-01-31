Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Analysis By Product (Attenuated Live, Inactivated, Subunit, DNA and Recombinant), By Animal Type (Companion Animal, Cattle, Poultry, Equine), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025

Rise in the outbreak of livestock diseases, expanding livestock population and increasing zoonotic diseases are driving the market growth. Increasing awareness regarding commercially available vaccines is pushing the adoption globally. However, higher costs associated with storage is challenging the growth and restricting the entry of new players.

This market has emerged to be one of the profitable investment options seeking attention and investments from both government and non-government players. Rise in the number of pet owners and their shifting focus towards healthy animal practices are some other factors propelling the growth of the market. Government intervention in distribution channel on the other hand, is affecting the profitability of the veterinary vaccine manufacturers. The bulk purchase and supply of livestock vaccines by countries such as India and Alaska that have large livestock population are reducing the profit margins of the vaccine manufacturers' through bulk pricing.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Attenuated vaccines emerged as the largest segment as a result of the benefits such as improved effectivity and enhanced long-term prevention

Cattle vaccines accounted for the largest share in the animal type segment owing to the rise in the demand for safe animal products

Companion animal vaccines segment is the fastest growing segment owing to the increase in number of pet owners worldwide

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2016. Constantly rising awareness regarding animal health and increasing commercialization of animal products are facilitating dominance of the region during the forecast period.

dominated the market with the largest share in 2016. Constantly rising awareness regarding animal health and increasing commercialization of animal products are facilitating dominance of the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to witness swift growth during the forecast period owing to the speedy adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health

is projected to witness swift growth during the forecast period owing to the speedy adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health Key players including Zoetis, Virbac Inc. Indian Immunological Limited, Heska Corp., Boehringer Inghlem, Bayer Pharma Ag, Merck Animal Health and Biogenesis Bago dominated the global veterinary vaccines market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Approaches for market estimation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Veterinary Vaccines Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.5 Veterinary Vaccines Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Value Chain Analysis



Chapter 4 Veterinary Vaccines Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Veterinary vaccines market: Product type movement analysis

4.2 Attenuated Live Vaccines

4.3 Inactivated Vaccines

4.4 Subunit vaccines

4.5 DNA vaccines

4.5.2 Recombinant vaccines



Chapter 5 Veterinary Vaccines Market: By Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Veterinary Vaccines Market: Animal type movement analysis

5.2 Companion animal vaccines, by disease type

5.2.2 Canine

5.2.3 Canine Distemper

5.2.4 Kennel cough (Parainfluenza)

5.2.5 Parvovirus

5.2.6 Canine Herpes

5.2.7 Lyme Disease

5.2.8 Feline

5.2.9 Feline calcivirus

5.2.10 Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP)

5.2.11 Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV)

5.3 Cattle vaccines, by disease type

5.3.1 Bovine Respiratory Syncytial Virus (BRSV)

5.3.2 Enzootic Bronchopneu

5.3.3 Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR)

5.3.4 Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD)

5.4 Poultry vaccines, by disease type

5.4.1 Infectious Bronchitis in Poultry

5.4.2 Avian Influenza

5.4.3 Newcastle disease

5.4.4 Marek's disease

5.5 Pig vaccines, by disease

5.5.1 Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome

5.5.2 Swine influenza

5.5.3 Swine pneumonia

5.6 Equine vaccines, by disease

5.6.1 Encephalomyelitis

5.6.2 Rhino pneumonitis

5.6.3 Horse flu (Influenza)



Chapter 6 Veterinary Vaccines Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product and Animal Type



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Merck & Co. Inc.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

Virbac Inc.

Biogenesis Bago S.A.

Indian Immunological Limited

Heska Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m28pxv/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716