Daily Litecoin News UpdateDespite all the recent positive news we've shared about Litecoin, LTC prices are still struggling to find a bottom. Cryptocurrency markets at large, and not Litecoin, are to blame here. All of the top cryptocurrencies entered the red zone two days ago and have stayed there since.As we try to make sense of the situation, it becomes glaringly obvious that fickle investors are once again playing into the hands of market fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD). Markets seem to be crashing again and there are two seemingly bad pieces of news driving the sell-off. But as you'll soon find out, neither affects Litecoin's.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...