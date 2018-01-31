The "Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the major drivers of this market is the consistent influx of newer technologies. For example, within the largest segment of this market, plate and screw market, the market growth is supported by the introduction of newer materials (i.e. titanium), locking/hybrid systems and anatomical plates. These higher cost systems are driving the market by replacing their legacy counterparts.

The orthopaedicorthopedic trauma market displays starkly different trends across countries. The prevalence and perception of cold-welding has caused a resurgence of stainless steel in countries such as France, or has a hindrance preventing hindered a shift towards titanium, such as in Scandinavia. Alternatively, countries such as the U.K. have undergone implemented marketing and education campaigns that are positively impacting the sale of titanium with confidence towards patient safety.

Although Orthopaedicorthopedic Trauma trauma is a mature industry market, there are still niche markets segments where technology advancements are creating significant changes. Bio stimulation technology is not new;, however, as hospital costs increase and available resources are increasingly constrained non-invasive procedures are gaining significant interest. In contrast to the United States, ultrasound technology is growing faster than electrical bone stimulation in the European market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Research Methodology

2. European Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview

3. Country Profiles

4. Procedure Numbers

5. Acl/Pcl Reconstruction Market

6. Acl/Pcl Fixation Device Market

7. Cartilage Repair Market

8. Meniscal Repair Market

9. Rotator Cuff Repair Market

10. Shoulder Labrum Repair Market

11. Rotator Cuff Graft Repair Market

12. Hip Arthroscopy Market

