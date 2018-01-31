The "Europe Market Report Suite for Infusion Therapy Device 2017 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Infusion therapy devices are used for administering fluids or medication directly into a vein. Some disease states are too severe to be treated with oral medications, and must instead be treated intravenously. This is usually facilitated through the use of an intravenous (IV) bag that is connected to a catheter inserted into a vein through plastic IV tubing.

Initially, connecting tubing to the catheter inserted into the patient was done by spiking a needle into a connector on the catheter. However, due to concerns over needlestick injuries and the increased incidence of infection when infusing with non-closed systems, European markets have been shifting towards the use of needle-free connectors. Connecting the tubing to the inserted catheter is now done primarily using male luer connections and other connectors that can accept blunt cannulas.

In 2016, the market for infusion therapy devices included infusion pumps, intravenous (IV) sets, needleless connectors (NLCs), and stopcocks. These four broad categories are further segmented based on specific distinguishing categories. The infusion pump market is segmented in categories based on the type of infusion performed, such large volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and disposable infusion pumps. The intravenous set market is segmented by tubing type, such as primary IV, secondary IV and IV extension sets.

There are many other accessories that are commonly used during infusion therapy, such as disinfecting caps and flow controllers. These accessories are not included in the total market value and analysis of this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Research Methodology

2. Europe Infusion Therapy Device Market Overview

3. Infusion Pump Market

4. Intravenous Set Market

5. Needleless Connector Market

6. Stopcock Market

