Technavio market research analysts forecast the global electronic home locks market to grow at a CAGR of above 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005804/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electronic home locks market 2018-2022 under their consumer and retail library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global electronic home locks market into the following three major products (electric strikes, electronic deadbolts and latches, and electromagnetic locks) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

Technavio highlights increasing integration of advanced technologies as one of the key drivers in the market

When compared to regular home locks, electronic home locks are operated either on battery or electricity and are more expensive. The introduction of technologically advanced security and locking system has led to the high price of electronic home locks. Smart connectivity is one of the latest technologies incorporated in electronic locks. Using wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, modern electronic home locks can be easily connected to smartphones or tablets. Thus, these locking systems can send alerts to the mobile devices of users, and the users can control and monitor the electronic home locks from anywhere. Factors such as weatherproof keypads, record of access history, scheduled access time, ease of use, code storage in lock's memory, and adding or deleting users remotely are driving the global electronic home locks market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services, "Manufacturers can extend their product line and develop more premium products due to the integration of advanced technology. The availability of innovative features in electronic home locks will increase their adoption among consumers, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the global electronic home locks market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global electronic home locks market segmentation

Of the three major products, the electric strikes segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is electronic deadbolts and latches, which will account for 42% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global electronic home locks market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 46%. However, by 2022, APAC is expected to witness growth of more than 2%, accounting for a market share of 22%.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005804/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com