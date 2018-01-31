Global Contrast Media Injectors (Single Head, Dual-Head, Syringeless Injectors) Market 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Contrast Media Injectors Market By Product (Injector Systems, Consumables), By Type (Single Head, Dual-Head, Syringeless Injectors), By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contrast media injectors market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor expected to boost the market during the forecast period. These devices assist surgeons in accurate insertion of contrast agents with reduced human errors, thus increasing the accuracy and efficiency of surgical procedures.

They play a crucial role in Intraoperative Computed Tomography (iCT), Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI), and interventional cardiology. Availability of advanced injector systems for diagnosis and intraoperative imaging has boosted adoption of these systems. For instance, Medrad Stellant CT injection system integrated with Certegra Workstation provides high efficiency and accuracy in CT imaging.

Technological advancements, such as automated contrast media injectors and double-head injectors, are also among major factors supporting the growth of the market. Automated contrast media injectors provide improved patient safety, accuracy, and enhance image quality. Also, double-head injectors allow a large and rapid initial bolus of contrast, which is required in several imaging procedures. For instance, in cardiac CT, a fast injection is required for imaging of both sides of the ventricular septum to identify septal thickness, shunts, and enlarged ventricles. Delivery of contrast media is more efficient and controlled with a dual-head injector.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

CT injector systems segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2016 owing to availability of technologically advanced products and their widespread application for disease diagnosis and image-guided surgeries

The single head injectors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period

In the application segment, interventional cardiology is projected grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral vascular disease

In 2016, hospitals dominated the contrast media injectors market in terms of revenue because of an increase in the number of hospital admissions of patients suffering from cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases

The North America contrast media injectors market held the largest revenue share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure

Some of the major players are Bayer HealthCare LLC; Guerbet Group; Bracco Group; Medtron AG; GE Healthcare; Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.; Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG; VIVID IMAGING; Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.; and APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

