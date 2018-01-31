Edgewater Wireless Fortune 50 Customer Places $1.1 Million Order

OTTAWA, Canada, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (KPIFF: OTCMKTS), the developer of WiFi3' - ultra-wideband, multi-channel WiFi technology for high-density/high-interference environments, has received purchase orders valued at $1,100,000 to supply WiFi3' chipsets and radio cards to power a next generation smart retail solution for a major OEM customer.

"This sale is a major milestone for Edgewater Wireless - bringing WiFi3' technology into the mainstream. WiFi3' will be integrated into our partner's next generation smart retail solution to deliver an unparalleled retail experience to their customers," said Andrew Skafel, President & CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "We look forward to continuing and strengthening our long-term relationship with our partner as they deploy their innovative smart retail solution. Edgewater Wireless is supporting the development of their next-generation retail wireless network to create an enhanced customer experience powered by WiFi3' chipsets and radio cards."

Edgewater Wireless WiFi3' is the industry's only ultra-wideband WiFi chipsets and RF solutions delivering multiple concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single WiFi standards compliant radio. For high-density environments, such as retail stores, arenas or offices, Edgewater Wireless' WiFi3' radio cards and chipsets are the best solution for OEM's to handle the growing interference and network densification issues facing WiFi by optimizing the WiFi spectrum.

Edgewater's patented WiFi technology, chipsets and radio cards, reduce interference caused by multiple WiFi networks or devices operating in a high-density environment. Delivering the highest channel density in the industry means less hardware is required to deliver the highest quality of service to users. For more information on high-density WiFi solutions and OEM packages, visit: http://www.edgewaterwireless.com

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (KPIFF: OTCMKTS):

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and theircustomers. Leveraging over twenty (20) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is redefining WiFi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radios for OEMs and high-capacity Access Point solutions. We are delivering next generation WiFi, today.

Explore the evolution of WiFi at http://www.EdgewaterWireless.com & see WiFi3' powered access points for high density applications at: http://www.aera.io

