Envirotainer Receives Award as Best Active Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solution Provider

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutionsfor the pharmaceutical supply chain, today was voted the Best Active Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solution Provider at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award 2018.

"Being acknowledged for an award that promotes efforts to facilitate sustainable supply chain management is a great honor. Our objective is to continue to lead the industry as an advocate of good distribution practices and continue to do our part in securing the cold chain in the Asia-Pacific region", says Suat Toh, Head of Sales Asia-Pacific at Envirotainer.

Suat Toh continues, "Part of our success is that we have more than 20 commercial and operational experts stationed across the region who are actively engaging with our customer and partners. At the same time we also invest heavily to educate and train cold chain stakeholders. Last year alone over 3,000 people in the Asia-Pacific region have been trained on Envirotainer and industry best practices. This, together with the 19 Qualified Envirotainer Provider (QEP) stations plus our own 11 stations throughout the region, allows us to secure the Pharmaceuticals that are being shipped via air for the benefit of the patients. But as I said, we are not done yet."

Recognizing Asia-Pacific the growing global pharmaceutical hub, Envirotainer has over the past years been broadening its presence by investing in stronger sales coverage in key APAC markets, opening service stations in multiple countries, and strengthening its partnerships in Asia.

