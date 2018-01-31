The global gastroscopes marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005750/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gastroscopes market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global gastroscopes market by product (flexible gastroscopes and rigid gastroscopes) and end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: wide prevalence of GI disorders

The global gastroscopes market is driven by the increased number of patients with GI diseases. The growing incidence of diseases such as esophageal or pancreatic cancers, biliary diseases, IBD, GERD, and Barrett's syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the global gastroscopes market. Also, changes in lifestyle such as unhealthy diet and physical inactivity have resulted in several complications like elevated blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, and obesity in recent years. In the past few years, there has been a rise in morbidity and mortality rates due to chronic diseases such as esophageal cancer and critical GI disorders.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing growth opportunities in emerging markets

Due to the increasing population of undiagnosed and untreated people with GI disorders in emerging countries, vendors are extensively focusing on expanding their business in these markets to generate substantial revenue and increase their presence. For instance, the incidence and prevalence of chronic GI disorders in Asia, particularly in China and India, have been increasing over the past few years.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "Scientists have identified ulcerative colitis as one of the most common GI diseases affecting individuals in emerging countries such as China and India. Although several drugs are available in the market to treat such disorders, flexible gastroscopes play a vital role in early and accurate diagnosis. There has been growing awareness among the key vendors regarding the use of advanced gastroscopes for the diagnosis and treatment of various GI disorders and cancers."

Market challenge: complications and maintenance issues associated with gastroscopes

Endoscopy is usually a safe procedure, which is used widely for treating upper GI disorders. However, the procedure involves risks and complications, which include perforation of organs (stomach or esophagus lining), bleeding, and infections. Infection due to the transmission of microorganisms by infected gastroscopes is another potential complication of gastroscopic procedures. Gastroscopes are susceptible to leaks, which increases the risk of a fluid invasion that can be hazardous if they are not immediately discovered and addressed. A leaking endoscope can result in image and angulation defects as well as greatly diminishing longevity of the endoscope. Thus, safety and maintenance issues associated with gastroscopes may restrict their usage and can be a potential challenge to the growth of the global gastroscopes market

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the major contributors in the global gastroscopes market:

Endomed Systems

FUJIFILM

HOYA

HUGER Medical Instrument

KARL STORZ

Olympus

Get a sample copy of the global gastroscopes market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing orthopedics and medical devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005750/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com