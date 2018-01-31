Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 10.97 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Analysis By Product (Tapes, Bandages), By Application (Surgical Wound, Traumatic Wound, Ulcer, Burn Injury, Sports Injury), End-Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tapes & bandages market is anticipated to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2025

Increasing geriatric population is resulting in increased incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, rising prevalence of ulcers, diabetic foot, and surgical procedures. These are among the key factors that are driving the market growth.

Rising geriatric population base contributes to the market growth, as the people of this age group are expected to experience a growth in the prevalence of chronic wounds such as venous statis ulcers and pressure ulcers. According to estimates published by the WHO, the global population base pertaining to the age group 60 years and over, is expected to reach 2 billion in 2050.

Increasing incidence of diseases such as pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers and venous stasis ulcers is likely to propel the growth in demand for advanced wound care products for treating these conditions. Wound dressing helps to improve the overall well-being of patients affected from the aforementioned disorders. According to the data by National Center for Biotechnology Information, in early 2017, chronic wounds affected 5.7 million patients in U.S., and are estimated to cost USD 20 billion annually, thus impacting the market growth positively.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Bandages segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to the rising number of surgical procedures and rise in medical conditions.

Surgical wound treatment segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed by the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot, chronic heart disease, and lifestyle disorders resulting in rise in surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific medical tapes and bandages market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the large population of this region along with rising patient awareness levels regarding the diseases and wound infections and increase in per capita income.

Major players of the market include, 3M , Medtronic, Derma Sciences Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health Inc., and Molnlycke Healthcare Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation

1.4 Region Wise Market Calculation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Medical Tapes & Bandages: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing geriatric population base resulting in increasing incidence of chronic illness and injuries.

3.1.1.2 Growing incidence of pressure ulcer, diabetic foot and surgical procedures

3.1.1.3 Rising incidence of wound infection

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost of advanced dressing

3.1.2.1 Adverse effect on skin due to the dressing

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic, and technological)

3.3.1 Market SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic, and technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces analysis



Chapter 4 Medical Tapes & Bandages: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Medical tapes & bandages Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Fabric Tapes

4.3 Paper Tapes

4.4 Plastic Tapes

4.5 Bandages

4.6 Muslin bandage rolls

4.7 Elastic bandage

4.8 Triangular bandage

4.9 Orthopedic bandage

4.10 Elastic plaster bandage

4.11 Other bandage



Chapter 5 Medical Tapes & Bandages: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Medical tapes & bandages Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 Surgical wound treatment

5.3 Traumatic wound treatment

5.4 Ulcers

5.5 Burn Injury

5.6 Sports Injury

5.7 Other Injuries



Chapter 6 Medical Tapes & Bandages: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Medical tapes & bandages Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospital

6.3 Clinics

6.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.5 Homecare



Chapter 7 Medical Tapes & Bandages: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application, and End-User



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Medline Indutries

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

3M

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Johnson & Johnson

Derma Sciences Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxnjl9/global_medical?w=5





