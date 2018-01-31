

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines disallowed a female traveler from taking a peacock as an 'emotional-support animal' on board a flight.



United Airlines, in a statement to NBC News, said the peacock 'did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.' The incident occurred at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday.



'We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,' the airline said.



The lady had even offered to buy the bird its own plane ticket, according to travel blog Live and Let Fly.



'We know that some customers require an emotional support animal to assist them through their journey,' the statement said. 'In order to ensure we provide the best service to everyone onboard our flights, consistent with government rules we currently require these customers to provide documentation from a medical professional and at least 48 hours advance notice.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX