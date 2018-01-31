Green Man Gaming's 2017 Year in Review: Top Bestsellers, Most Wanted Games, Total Community Game Playtime, Most Popular Games by Country and the Biggest News Stories

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, Sid Meier's Civilization VI Expansion Pack and gamers in the USA top the lists

Green Man Gaming today announced its 2017 Year in Review report. The Year in Review offers insights and trends throughout the year from Green Man Gaming's millions of customers and community members from over 195 countries worldwide. Green Man Gaming's report gives a detailed look into how the community played their favourite PC games in 2017 and what customers did on the store taking into account multiple platforms including Steam, Uplay, PSN, Nintendo, Rockstar Social Club, Origin, Battle.net and lots more.

2017 saw PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS top Green Man Gaming's best sellers with owners of the game spending an average of 86 hours playing the game. Gamers in the USA had the highest game playtime in 2017 whilst the most popular game in the UK was CS:GO. The top news story of the year was Jennifer Lopez investing in e-sports.

Based on Green Man Gaming's multi-platform and worldwide digital video games store and community data, here's what happened in video games in 2017.

Green Man Gaming's 2017 Year in Review Full Infographic here.

Top 10 Bestselling games on Green Man Gaming

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Rocket League H1Z1 Left 4 Dead 2 Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V 7 Days to Die Cuphead Conan Exiles NieR: Automata' Day One Edition '

If there was one game that sums up 2017, it would be PUBG. The biggest Battle Royale game smashed aside all opposition in its climb to the top. Rocket League spent another year smashing sales records to become the best selling rocket powered car-football game of all time. There's life outside PUBG though, as despite being an older game, H1Z1 still powers to the 3rd place in our 2017 bestsellers list, showing that the Bluehole monster hasn't eaten all opposition.

PLAYERUNKOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Playtime per owner

Average time played of PUBG per owner = 86 hours

In our community, owners of PUBG played it for an average of 86 hours each. This is just the average number so we won't be surprised if the number was even higher for some individuals that really, really love the game. One thing to note is that PUBG players were also busy playing CS:GO for 77 hours, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for 53 hours and Rocket League for 39 hours. Who knows how they found the time to eat and sleep as this was just the top three other games - they played a lot more!

Most bought 2018 releases in 2017

1. Sid Meier's Civilization VI Rise and Fall Expansion Pass PC

2. Far Cry 5 PC

3. Monster Hunter World PS4

4. Secret of Mana PC

5. Lost Sphear PC

What we know is that everyone really wanted Far Cry 5 in 2017 so went ahead and pre-purchased it.It's no surprise seeing that it's shaping up to be the biggest game of the year! The long-running, critically-acclaimed series Monster Hunter World has a passionate fan base that have been waiting for this new instalment on Playstation for quite a while and the return of the SNES with the mini, is driving nostalgia with increasing interest in games such as Secret of Mana. Civ VI Rise and Fall Expansion tops the list as it has always been a game that appeals to traditional PC gamers.

Most wanted games in 2017

1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS

2. Destiny 2

3. Mass Effect Andromeda

4. NieR Automata Day One Edition

5. Assassins Creed Origins

6. Star Wars Battlefront II 2017

7. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

8. Prey

9. Nioh Complete Edition

10. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

If there's one thing you can say about a Green Man Gaming customer, it's that you know what you want. And what do you want? You want PUBG! Everyone wanted PUBG in 2017, but most gamers also added all the big games to their want list including Destiny 2, Battlefront II, Shadow of War, Prey, and Mass Effect Andromeda.

Total Community playtime in 2017

804,855,730 hours playing 23,950 different PC games.

Our community have DOUBLED the amount of time they've spent playing games (2016 playtime was 400 million hours), showing that PC gaming is getting more popular all the time. We're also playing more games than ever. PC gamers are a diverse lot and we like to mix it up now and then.

Who played the most in 2017?

US (No. of hours = 185,127,668)

UK (No. of hours = 42,360,060

Brazil (No. of hours = 21,583,124)

US and UK play a heck load of PC games, but in a surprise third place we have Brazil! This confirms what we know about the South American market, and everyone should pay attention. Brazil baby, it's where the next generation of PC gamers are being made!

Most popular games played in 2017 by country

Australia - PUBG, CS:GO and Rocket League

Brazil - CS:GO, Payday 2 and Paladins

China - CS:GO, Wallpaper Engine, Dota 2

Germany - CS:GO, PUBG, Payday 2

UK - CS:GO, PUBG, Rocket League

South Korea - PUBG, Wallpaper Engine, CS:GO

USA - CS:GO, PUBG, Rocket League

CS:GO, PUBG, and Rocket League are three of the biggest games on the planet right now, so it's no surprise to see them ruling the roost across the globe. There's some surprises though! Payday 2 hits into the top 3 in both Brazil and Germany, and we see Wallpaper Engine popping up in South Korea and China. What is Wallpaper Engine? It's a tool for making your desktop look good and for animating your own pictures for your backgrounds, and it seems incredibly popular in Asia!

Best Reviewed Games on Green Man Gaming

1. Rocket League PC

2. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS PC

3. The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Legendary Edition Bethesda - PC

Every game here is amazing, and you know it, which is why you've rated them so incredibly highly on Green Man Gaming. PUBG and Rocket League are immense phenomena that of course deserve your praise and Skyrim continues to be one of the most highly praised Elder Scrolls games.

Top 10 News stories of 2017 (Green Man Gaming's Newsroom data)

1. Jennifer Lopez Becomes Part Of $15m Investment In E-sports Team

2. PewDiePie Nearly Slips Up Days After Racial Slur

3. Firewatch Review-Bombed Over PewDiePie DMCA

Don't be jealous of the e-sports that she got, she's still Jenny from the block. At least she's now Jenny from the e-sports team anyway. Who knew that 2017's biggest gaming news story would be about J-Lo? Pewdiepie was our other big draw, with two articles about his behaviour filling out the top 3 for 2017.

Most reacted to posts on our social media channels

Twitter -Green Man Gaming's Big Summer Sale Giveaway of 24 PC games

Facebook - Mass Effect Andromeda keys available now on Green Man Gaming!

Instagram- A photo of 80 Paul Sulyok's (Our CEO and Founder) in the Green Man Gaming Offices.

Everyone loves a free thing, and we gave away a LOT of free things in 2017. Our biggest giveaway occurred during our Summer Sale where one lucky winner won a huge bundle of games. On Facebook everyone was super excited for Mass Effect Andromeda, and when we got keys for the game our followers went wild!

Meanwhile Instagram has a beautiful picture for you, it turns out everyone loves our CEO Paul's face, and why not? It is a lovely face!

2017 Year in ReviewInfographic

2017 Year in Reviewindividual data images

2017 Year in ReviewBlog post

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global technology company at the heart of the video games industry.

Greenmangaming.com is an eCommerce store and community platform offering millions of gamers a single destination for all things gaming. With customers in 195 countries, the store stocks a wide catalogue of multi-platform digital games at the best prices and provides the latest game data tracking, reviews and discussions on itscommunity.

Green Man Gaming Publishingworks with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace. The industry expertise and knowledge of the publishing team provide developers with hands on and collaborative support that includes in-depth market analysis, integrated Marketing and PR campaigns, finishing finance options and global retail strategy.

Leveraging its patented technology, Green Man Gaming also partners with game publishers and leading hardware manufacturers to support their marketing initiatives. Announced at CES 2017, Green Man Gaming's digital storefront is currently being made available on millions of Lenovo laptops worldwide through the Lenovo Entertainment Hub. Green Man Gaming has also partnered with Intel to build and manage their software distribution hub which offers digital games to hundreds of hardware partners as part of the IntelTechnology Provider Gold and Platinum Partners Program.

Green Man Gaming has been recognised by leading bodies in the video gaming, business and technology sectors with over 30 awards received since it was launched in 2010. The company was featured in London Stock Exchange Group's 1,000 Companies to Inspire 2017 list and ranked in The Sunday Times 2016 Tech Track 100 celebrating the UK's fastest growing companies. It was also one of 25 companies named as part of Tech City UK's first Future Fifty programme, recognising and supporting fast growth digital technology businesses in the UK.

For more information, please visit www.greenmangaming.com or email press@greenmangaming.com