The latest market research report by Technavioon the global motor control centers marketpredicts a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global motor control centers market based on application (low voltage MCC and medium voltage MCC), product (conventional MCC and intelligent MCC), and end-user (industrial sector and commercial sector). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global motor control centers market, according to Technavio researchers:

Increasing adoption of iMCCs: a major market driver

Growing demand for smart and integrated motor control and protection devices: key trend

APAC dominated the global motor control centers market with 36% share in 2017

ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens are the leading players in the market

Increasing adoption of iMCCs: a major market driver

Increasing adoption of iMCCs is one of the major factors driving the global motor control centers market. End-user industries worldwide are increasingly opting for iMCCs. The iMCCs are anticipated to replace traditional MCCs during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as the use of optimized cabling approach, wherein the outdated inter-wiring is swapped with a single open device-level network cable, and a Network-ready device is present in every MCC unit. Interface modules are used in all non-intelligent units and low-cost, mini input/output chassis are used in each unit. Also, before shipment, systems are pre-tested and pre-configured.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "The iMCCs are becoming increasingly important in industrial operations. With the increased adoption of motor protection systems to protect the installed motors and connected equipment, the demand for iMCCs is expected to improve during the forecast period. MCCs not only add to the protection of motor systems but also increase efficiency by ensuring a reduction in motor breakdowns because of short circuits and voltage overloads."

Growing demand for smart and integrated motor control and protection devices: key market trend

Faults in motors (electronic or mechanical), transmission lines, and other expensive equipment can prove to be a very costly affair for companies, as this may lead to production loss, repair of equipment, loss of raw materials, and non-quality production and delivery. There is a wide adoption of drivers, motors, and motor control systems in most end-user industries. Motors account for more than 40% of the world's energy consumption. Motors/motion controllers have a wide range of applications, which include factory and process automation, elevator control, assembly and packaging, robotics, flight control systems, and EV/HEV powertrains.

APAC: largest motor control centers market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global motor control centers market in APAC, which accounted for more than 36% of the market share in 2017. The global motor control centers market is diversified across APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. In 2017, APAC accounted for a significant share of 35.85% of the overall market revenue. APAC is forecast to account for 36.16% of the total market share in 2022, followed by EMEA with 32.88% and the Americas with 30.96% shares in the same year.

