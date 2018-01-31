PTOTF Stock: No Overhead Resistance to Contain the Stock Price from AdvancingStocks are all the rage, and the fear of missing out is causing retail investors to flock to the stock market. The move toward higher stock prices is relentlessness, and the selloffs are short-lived. This market is red-hot.A red-hot stock market is fueled by red-hot investments, and I have stumbled upon an incredible technology company in Patriot One Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: PTOTF). The company has a revolutionary application that has the potential to make the world a much safer place.Their application is designed to prevent active threats, and it does this by using radar.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...