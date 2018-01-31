Thursday, the first day of February, sees some UK heavyweight companies reporting results, including Shell, Unilever and Vodafone, while the stream of macro data includes UK house prices and manufacturing surveys on the UK, US and China. Almost a year since the Unilever batted away a £115bn bid from Kraft Heinz, the Anglo-Dutch household goods giant is due to report full-year results with investors eyeing its performance versus a sales growth target of 3-5%, guidance for 100 basis points ...

