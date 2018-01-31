Karoo Energy Plc - Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 October 2017

31 January 2018

Karoo Energy Plc

("Karoo Energy', the "Group' or the "Company")

Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 October 2017

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT

I am pleased to report that the Company has made continued progress over recent months particularly with our exploration program. We announced recently that exploration work in the Gemsbok Basin covered by the Company's Prospecting Licences EL001/2012 and PL171/2015 has produced results which confirm the geological model for the Company's exploration programme. This model, based on multiple research projects, including deep boreholes and seismic surveys, undertaken by the Department of Geological Survey of Botswana and other published academic works, predicts a deep sedimentary basin, the Gemsbok Basin, infilled by Karoo Supergroup sedimentary rocks underlain by Nama Group sedimentary rocks. Both groups of rock, Karoo and Nama, are known to contain organic shales which form the target for this exploration project. This announcement underlines our commitment to and belief in the potential for shale gas within our portfolio of licences and we are continuing our exploration work and look forward to announcing our progress in due course.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2017 show a loss after taxation of £422,196 (2016: £126,162). Included within the 2017 loss are costs totalling £272,005 with respect to AIM listing costs.

The financial results detailed are unaudited, and have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

Noel Lyons

CEO

31 January 2017

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October

2017 2016 Notes Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Revenue - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Administrative expenses (425,348) (125,749) Operating profit (425,348) (125,749) Finance income - - Finance costs - (1,630) Profit before taxation (425,348) (127,379) Taxation - - Minority interests 3,152 1,217 Loss for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (422,196) (126,162) Loss per share from operations Basic and diluted loss per share (£) 2 0.0021 0.0007





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October

2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Loss for the financial year (422,196) (126,162) Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (422,196) (126,162)





Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 October and 30 April

31 October 31 October 30 April 2017 2016 2017 Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets £ £ £ Non-current assets Intangible assets 3 337,047 477,051 322,154 Current assets Trade and other receivables 4 37,574 26,244 95,260 Investments - - - Cash and cash equivalents 186,626 168,261 - 224,200 194,505 95,260 Total Assets 561,247 671,556 417,414 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital 5 512,175 468,306 469,590 Share premium 2,231,786 1,758,802 1,771,584 Retained earnings (2,500,844) (1,822,896) (2,078,648) Shareholders' funds 243,117 404,212 162,526 Minority Interests (11,058) 4,086 (7,906) 232,059 408,298 154,620 Current liabilities:

6 Trade and other payables 329,188 263,258 262,794 Total equity and liabilities 561,247 671,556 417,414





Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity as at 31 October and 30 April

Share Share Retained Minority capital premium earnings interests Total £ £ £ £ £ For the 6 months ended 31 October 2016 Balance at 1 May 2016 450,449 1,576,659 (1,696,734) 5,303 335,677 Loss for the period - - (126,162) (1,217) (127,379) Total comprehensive income - - (126,162) (1,217) (127,379) Issue of shares 17,857 196,529 - - 214,386 Cost of share issue - (14,386) - - (14,386) Balance at 31 October 2016 468,306 1,758,802 (1,822,896) 4,086 408,298 Loss for the period - - (255,752) (11,992) (267,744) Total comprehensive income - - (255,752) (11,992) (267,744) Issue of shares 1,284 14,024 - - 15,308 Cost of share issue - (1,242) - - (1,242) Balance at 30 April 2017 469,590 1,771,584 (2,078,648) (7,906) 154,620 Loss for the period - - (422,196) (3,152) (425,348) Total comprehensive income - - (422,196) (3,152) (425,348) Issue of shares 42,585 464,713 - - 507,298 Cost of share issue - (4,511) - - (4,511) Balance at 31 October 2017 512,175 2,231,786 (2,500,844) (11,058) 232,059





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October

2017 2016 Notes Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Cash flow from operating activities Loss for the period before tax (425,348) (127,379) Finance costs - 1,630 (425,348) (125,749) Changes in working capital Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 4 57,686 (7,233) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables 6 66,394 (134,368) Cash outflow from operating activities (301,268) (267,350) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of intangible exploration assets 3 (14,893) (58,935) Net cash used in investing activities (14,893) (58,935) Cash flow from financing activities Issue of shares 5 507,298 214,386 Cost of shares issued 5 (4,511) (14,386) Net cash from financing activities 502,787 200,000 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 186,626 (126,285) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - 294,546 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 186,626 168,261

Notes to the interim results

1.Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements for Karoo Energy plc have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the audited financial information for the year ended 30 April 2017, which complied with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS'). The financial information for the periods ended 31 October 2017 and 31 October 2016 is unaudited.

IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB') and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS that the Directors expect to be applicable as at 30 April 2018.

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2017.

2.Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Ordinary Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.

The Group does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.

Basic earnings per share

2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Total basic loss per share 0.0021 0.0007

The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:

2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Loss used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share (422,196) (126,162) 2017 2016 Number of shares Unaudited Unaudited Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 200,818,638 146,272,243

3.Intangible assets

Exploration and Evaluation assets £ Cost & net book value At 30 April 2016 (audited) 362,252 Additions 114,799 At 31 October 2016 (unaudited) 477,051 Additions (18,756) Impairments (136,141) At 30 April 2017 (audited) 322,154 Additions 14,893 At 31 October 2017 (unaudited) 337,047

4.Trade and other receivables

31 October 31 October 30 April 2017 2016 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Amounts due from director 12,855 - 80,821 Other receivables 16,277 13,446 10,850 Prepayments and accrued income 8,442 12,798 3,589 37,574 26,244 95,260

5.Share capital

31 October 31 October 30 April 2017 2016 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, issued, and fully paid Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each £ £ £ Opening balance 469,590 450,449 450,449 Allotments: 31 May 2016 - shares issued at 2.5p each resulting in premium of £182,143 - 17,857 17,856 10 November 2016 - shares issued at 2.5p each resulting in premium of £10,411 - - 947 20 February 2017 - shares issued at 2.5p each resulting in premium of £3,713 - - 338 18 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £14,676 1,335 - - 18 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £426,250 38,750 - - 6 July 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £27,500 2,500 - - Closing balance 512,175 468,306 469,590

31 October 31 October 30 April 2017 2016 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, issued, and fully paid Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each No No No Opening balance 187,836,308 180,179,829 180,179,829 Allotments: 31 May 2016 - shares issued at 2.5p each resulting in premium of £182,143 - 7,142,857 7,142,857 10 November 2016 - shares issued at 2.5p each resulting in premium of £10,411 - - 378,622 20 February 2017 - shares issued at 2.5p each resulting in premium of £3,713 - - 135,000 18 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £14,676 533,667 - - 18 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £426,250 15,500,000 - - 6 July 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £27,500 1,000,000 - - Closing balance 204,869,975 187,322,686 187,836,308

6.Trade and other payables