

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest losses. After a positive start to the day, the markets pared their early gains as investors turned cautious ahead of today's policy decision from the Federal Reserve.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but may provide clues about potential rate hikes in the future. It will also be the final Fed meeting with Janet Yellen as Chairwoman.



Global markets have been under pressure since the start of the trading week, due in part to concerns over rising bond yields. Profit taking has also been blamed, following the recent surge in equities.



The continued strength of the Euro and the British pound against the dollar applied additional pressure to shares of European exporters on Wednesday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.17 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.05 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.33 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.06 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.15 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.72 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.04 percent.



In Frankfurt, engineering group Siemens gained 0.92 percent. The company affirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a 14 percent decline in quarterly industrial profit.



Sartorius climbed 4.73 percent. The laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider reported an 8.6 percent increase in fiscal 2017 net profit.



In London, embattled outsourcing group Capita plummeted 47.53 percent after warning on profits, announcing a rights issue and suspending dividend.



Dairy Crest Group jumped 5.80 percent. The dairy products company kept its full-year outlook after reporting revenue for the nine months ended 31 December 2017 that was well ahead of last year.



SEB rose 0.30 percent in Stockholm after raising its full-year dividend.



Home appliance manufacturer Electrolux soared 6.79 percent after announcing plans to close its St. Cloud facility.



Volvo advanced 0.53 percent after its fourth quarter net sales increased by 11 percent.



H&M Group sank 10.60 percent. The fashion giant reported a drop in fourth-quarter sales and profit following a bout of heavy price cutting and reduced footfall to its stores.



Telecom equipment maker Ericsson tumbled 9.16 percent after reporting a worse than expected loss for the fourth quarter.



Lonza lost 5.89 percent in Zurich. The drug ingredients maker issued a cautious outlook for 2018 after posting strong organic sales growth and higher margins for fiscal 2017.



Steelmaker ArcelorMittal declined 1.17 percent in Amsterdam despite the company reporting higher annual core profits and resuming dividend payments.



Banco Santander gained 0.88 percent in Madrid even as the banking group reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by impairments in its U.S. unit.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.3. That missed expectations for 51.5 and was down from 51.6 in December.



Eurozone inflation slowed as expected on lower energy prices at the start of the year, giving more time for the central bank to start tightening. Headline inflation came in at 1.3 percent in January, in line with expectations, but weaker than December's 1.4 percent, flash data from Eurostat revealed Wednesday.



The euro area unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level in 8 years in December, Eurostat reported Wednesday. The jobless rate remained stable at seasonally adjusted 8.7 percent, the lowest since January 2009.



Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in December, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday. Retail sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, in contrast to November's 4.3 percent increase.



This was the biggest fall since November 2014, when sales declined 2.1 percent. The decline confounded economists' expectations of 2.8 percent increase.



Germany's unemployment rate dropped marginally in December, data from Destatis showed Wednesday. The jobless rate fell slightly to adjusted 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in November. Meanwhile, on an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



Germany's unemployment rate declined in January, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Wednesday. The unemployment rate dropped to a record low of 5.4 percent in January, as expected.



France inflation increased in January on higher services and energy cost, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Consumer price inflation rose to 1.4 percent in January from 1.2 percent in the previous month. The rate was expected to remain at 1.2 percent.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom showed mild improvement in January, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Wednesday with an index score of -9. That beat expectations for -13, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than anticipated in the month of January, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday. ADP said employment in the private sector spiked by 234,000 jobs in January after surging up by a revised 242,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 250,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



While MNI Indicators released a report on Wednesday showing a slowdown in growth in Chicago-area business activity in the month of January, the pace of growth slowed by less than anticipated.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer dropped to 65.7 in January from an upwardly revised 67.8 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the barometer to fall to 64.0.



A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday showed pending home sales in the U.S. increased for the third consecutive month in December.



NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.5 percent to 110.1 in December after rising by 0.3 percent to an upwardly revised 109.6 in November. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.4 percent.



