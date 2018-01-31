United States Arthroscopic Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Arthroscopic Market Report Suite for U.S. 2017-2023 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The expiration of ArthroCare's COBLATION patents has enabled Arthrex and ConMed Linvatec to launch new bipolar probes, causing substantial disruption in the high-value RF probe market. Arthrex and ConMed Linvatec are expected to transition existing accounts from monopolar technology to their new bipolar RF probes in the coming years. Bipolar RF probes command a premium-price over monopolar probes. The transition to premium-priced bipolar RF probes will apply upward pressure to the value of the total RF probe market.
Increased competition in the bipolar RF probe segment is expected to drive modest price erosion, limiting growth. Erosion will be more pronounced among less sophisticated bipolar probes, while bipolar probes featuring more advanced technology will maintain prices.
Outflow tubing is used to pull fluid out of the joint space to keep the operative field clear of surgical debris. Outflow tubing can be used with inflow-outflow arthroscopy pumps such as Arthrex's DualWave Arthroscopy Pump and ConMed's 24k Arthroscopy Pump. Relative to inflow-only systems, inflow-outflow systems reduce the amount of saline required per procedure. The recent spike in the price of saline has helped convince many facilities to adopt inflow-outflow systems, driving growth in the outflow tubing market.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
3. Product Assessment
4. U.S. Arthroscopic Devices Market Overview
5. Procedure Numbers
6. Arthroscope Market
7. Disposable Cannula Market
8. Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market
9. Fluid Management Disposables Market
10. Shaver Blade Market
11. Radiofrequency Probe Market
12. Drill Guide System and Disposables Market
13. Suture Passer Market
14. Appendix I: Power Instrument Market
