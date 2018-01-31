United States Arthroscopic Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Arthroscopic Market Report Suite for U.S. 2017-2023 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expiration of ArthroCare's COBLATION patents has enabled Arthrex and ConMed Linvatec to launch new bipolar probes, causing substantial disruption in the high-value RF probe market. Arthrex and ConMed Linvatec are expected to transition existing accounts from monopolar technology to their new bipolar RF probes in the coming years. Bipolar RF probes command a premium-price over monopolar probes. The transition to premium-priced bipolar RF probes will apply upward pressure to the value of the total RF probe market.

Increased competition in the bipolar RF probe segment is expected to drive modest price erosion, limiting growth. Erosion will be more pronounced among less sophisticated bipolar probes, while bipolar probes featuring more advanced technology will maintain prices.

Outflow tubing is used to pull fluid out of the joint space to keep the operative field clear of surgical debris. Outflow tubing can be used with inflow-outflow arthroscopy pumps such as Arthrex's DualWave Arthroscopy Pump and ConMed's 24k Arthroscopy Pump. Relative to inflow-only systems, inflow-outflow systems reduce the amount of saline required per procedure. The recent spike in the price of saline has helped convince many facilities to adopt inflow-outflow systems, driving growth in the outflow tubing market.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



3. Product Assessment



4. U.S. Arthroscopic Devices Market Overview



5. Procedure Numbers



6. Arthroscope Market



7. Disposable Cannula Market



8. Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market



9. Fluid Management Disposables Market



10. Shaver Blade Market



11. Radiofrequency Probe Market



12. Drill Guide System and Disposables Market



13. Suture Passer Market



14. Appendix I: Power Instrument Market



Companies Mentioned



Smith & Nephew

Arthrex

Stryker

ConMed Linvatec

DePuy Mitek

Karl Storz

Zimmer Biomet

Richard Wolf

Ackermann

Cannuflow

Ceterix Orthopaedics

Gateway Medical

HNM Medical

Integrated Endoscopy

Karl Storz

Medifix

MediVision

Medline

Medtronic

Millennium Surgical

OrthoMed

Parcus Medical

Richard Wolf

RoG Sports Medicine

Sklar

Sopro Comeg

SterilMed

Stryker

Tornier

Velocity Orthopedics

