Lombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Trading statement

The Directors wish to advise the Shareholders of the following trading statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2017.

The Company is continuing to progress towards its target of issuing an investment bond secured by reinsurance. The project continues to make progress. When the Company is able to provide more comprehensive details, an announcement will be issued.

There have been no material events, transactions or developments that have taken place during the period. During the 3 months to 31 December 2017, the comprehensive loss for the period was £60,463 which is reflected by a reduction in current assets and an increase in current liabilities.

The Directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762