BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2017

The performance review and attributions are derived from data calculated by BHCM, based on total performance data for each period provided by the Fund's administrator (IFS) and risk data provided by BHCM, as at 29 December 2017.

In December 2017, modest gains from interest rate trading were broadly offset by losses in FX. Interest rate trading gains came from directional trading in Europe and the US, while yield curve positioning was also profitable in Europe but slightly negative in the US. FX losses stemmed from tactical trading and option time decay across a range of currency pairs.

In 2018, as we enter the ninth year of the expansion, the ageing business cycle would typically be displaying late-cycle dynamics of slower growth and rising inflation. However, this cycle is defying that pattern. Economic activity appears to be accelerating further above trend in most economies and inflation pressures are only beginning to emerge. Despite the age of the business cycle, the data suggest that this cycle is behaving more mid-cycle or even early-cycle in certain sectors like manufacturing. Underpinning this dynamic are the early signs that business investment and productivity are picking up from the doldrums. If those trends continue, they could have far reaching consequences, including continued support for risk assets, higher equilibrium interest rates, and an end to secular stagnation. Tax reform in the US is a further tailwind promoting growth and investment in an economy that's already operating above its potential. If these favorable trends persist, there will be pressure on central banks to provide less accommodation going forward. Policy makers will face a tricky balancing act between strong growth and easy financial conditions, on the one hand, and inflation that generally remains below target, on the other hand.

Moving to the economic picture, the global expansion accelerated and broadened in 2017, leaving behind lingering worries about downside risks. At the same time, inflation remained calm in most major economies, except the UK which experienced a sharp increase on the heels of the Brexit-related fall in sterling. The combination of strong growth and generally modest inflation led to a continuation of monetary policy trends, with the US and Canada gradually removing policy accommodation, the euro area tapering asset purchases, and Japan maintaining a high level of accommodation. As discussed above, political risks that loomed large at the start of the year were favourably resolved with little disruption. This favourable backdrop buoyed financial markets, leading to record highs in many global equity markets, relatively low interest rates, and tight credit spreads.

The Fund's value at risk ("VaR') fell during the second half of the year to levels in line with recent historic norms, although we would caution that during extended periods of low volatility VaR can be a poor measure of P&L potential, particularly for a portfolio that contains option strategies with asymmetric pay-offs.

During the second half of the year, in what were largely trendless markets, the Fund's performance was approximately flat. Positioning in the euro currency was reversed with long euro positions generating profits early in Q3. European swap spread and relative-value bond trading detracted slightly as did volatility positioning across several markets.

Losses in Q2 stemmed partially from the very benign outcome in the first round of the French election. Positions designed to benefit from an increase in volatility during the election, without taking a view on the eventual outcome, suffered as a result. These losses were further compounded as the likelihood of snap elections in Italy receded.

The reversal, early on in the year, in the direction of the US dollar and euro, together with the lack of directional follow-through in US interest rates led to losses, which were partially offset by gains from the European trades.

The NAV per share of the USD share class of BH Macro Limited depreciated by 0.30% in 2017, and the NAV per share of the Sterling shares depreciated by 4.35% in 2017. At the start of the year, the Fund was positioned for a continuation of the "Trump Trade' that had been in-play since the election victory of President Trump in November 2016. The largest exposures were long positions in the US dollar, US equities and interest rate volatility combined with short positions in US, Japanese and UK interest rate markets. Furthermore, given the upcoming elections in France, Germany, Netherlands and possibly Italy, the Fund was also positioned for an increase in volatility within European markets. This view was expressed via swap spread and government bond relative value positions together with option and volatility positions in rates and the euro currency.

Level 3: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced or valued using inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and are not observable directly or indirectly in an active market.

Level 2: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using either (i) quoted prices that are identical or similar in markets that are not active or (ii) model-derived valuations for which all significant inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly in active markets.

Level 1: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities.

* This data reflects the combined ASC 820 levels of the Fund and the underlying allocations in which the Fund is invested, proportional to each of the underlying allocation's weighting in the Fund's portfolio. The data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund and any underlying funds (as the case may be). The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding.

At NAV: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio that are invested in other Brevan Howard funds and priced or valued at NAV.

* This data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund. The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding.



















































































































































































Manager's Market Review and Outlook









































































































































































































































