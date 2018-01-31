The global MRAM marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 45% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global MRAM market segmentation by end-user and by types

Technavio's report on the global MRAM market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, which includes enterprise storage, consumer electronics, and robotics. As projected in 2017, around 24% of the market share originated from enterprise storage. MRAM technologies are mostly used in battery-powered wireless sensors, as they consume almost 50% less power than other flash memories. Moreover, the low-power consumption also provides the OEMs to integrate MRAM technology into devices.

Based on end-user, the global MRAM market has been segmented into STT MRAM and T- MRAM. As of 2017, over 63% of the market share came from STT MRAM.

"In July 2014, Toshiba developed an STT MRAM which offered the highest performance as a cache memory for microprocessors. SRAM retains data bits in its memory if power is continuously supplied. However, the new STT MRAM replaced SRAM, owing to its better performance," says a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

MRAM market: geographical segmentation

The Americas dominated the global MRAM market, with a share of around 41% in 2017, followed by APAC and EMEA, with shares of around 35% and 24%, respectively. The global MRAM market is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of the numerous reasons such as increasing internet penetration in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan, improving internet infrastructure, big data analytics, and cloud storage devices.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Low-power consumption

Impulsion for miniaturization

Market challenges:

Memory density issue

Constant fluctuations in demand and supply

Market trends:

Integration of MRAM in smartphone market

Growth of smart cities

