

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald resigned from her post on Wednesday after Politico reported her investments in tobacco company.



Tuesday, Politico reported that Fitzgerald, Trump administration's top public health official, bought shares in a tobacco company. The stock was one of about a dozen new investments that Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made after she took over the agency's top job, according to documents obtained by POLITICO.



'Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director,' according to a statement issued by Matt Lloyd, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services. 'Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX