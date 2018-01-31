Europe Infusion Therapy Device Market Report 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Market Report Suite for Infusion Therapy Device 2017 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions
Infusion therapy devices are used for administering fluids or medication directly into a vein. Some disease states are too severe to be treated with oral medications, and must instead be treated intravenously. This is usually facilitated through the use of an intravenous (IV) bag that is connected to a catheter inserted into a vein through plastic IV tubing.
Initially, connecting tubing to the catheter inserted into the patient was done by spiking a needle into a connector on the catheter. However, due to concerns over needlestick injuries and the increased incidence of infection when infusing with non-closed systems, European markets have been shifting towards the use of needle-free connectors. Connecting the tubing to the inserted catheter is now done primarily using male luer connections and other connectors that can accept blunt cannulas.
In 2016, the market for infusion therapy devices included infusion pumps, intravenous (IV) sets, needleless connectors (NLCs), and stopcocks. These four broad categories are further segmented based on specific distinguishing categories. The infusion pump market is segmented in categories based on the type of infusion performed, such large volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and disposable infusion pumps. The intravenous set market is segmented by tubing type, such as primary IV, secondary IV and IV extension sets.
There are many other accessories that are commonly used during infusion therapy, such as disinfecting caps and flow controllers. These accessories are not included in the total market value and analysis of this report.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Europe Infusion Therapy Device Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Overview
2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment
2.4 Drivers and Limiters
2.4.1 Market Drivers
2.4.2 Market Limiters
2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
3. Infusion Pump Market Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
3.3.1 Total Infusion Pump Market
3.3.2 Large Volume Infusion Pump Market
3.3.3 Syringe Infusion Pump Market
3.3.4 Patient Controlled Analgesia Pump Market
3.3.5 Electronic Ambulatory Pump Market
3.3.6 Total Disposable Ambulatory Pump Market
3.3.6.1 Post-Operative Acute Care Ambulatory Pump Market
3.3.6.2 Home/Alternative Care Ambulatory Pump Market
3.4 Drivers and Limiters
3.4.1 Market Drivers
3.4.2 Market Limiters
3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4. Intravenous Set Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
4.3.1 Total Intravenous Set Market
4.3.2 Total Primary Iv Set Market
4.3.2.1 Non-Dedicated Primary Iv Set Market
4.3.2.1.1 Non-Dedicated Gravity Iv Set Market
4.3.2.1.2 Non-Dedicated Pump Iv Set Market
4.3.2.2 Dedicated Pump Primary Iv Set Market
4.3.2.2.1 Large Volume Pump Dedicated Primary Iv Set Market
4.3.2.2.2 Electronic Ambulatory Pump Dedicated Primary Iv Set Market
4.3.3 Secondary Iv Set Market
4.3.4 Iv Extension Set Market
4.3.4.1 Total Syringe Extension Set Market
4.3.4.1.1 Straight Narrow Bore Extension Set: Pvc-Free or Pe-Lined Market
4.3.4.1.2 Straight Narrow Bore Extension Set: Pvc Market
4.3.4.2 Straight Standard and Wide Bore Extension Set Market
4.3.4.3 Multiway Extension Set Iv Anesthesia Market
4.3.4.4 Stopcock Extension Set Market
4.3.4.5 Pca Extension Set Market
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5. Needleless Connector Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.3.1 Market Drivers
5.3.2 Market Limiters
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
6. Stopcock Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
6.3.1 Total Stopcock Market
6.3.2 Standard Standalone Stopcock Market
6.3.2.1 Standard Standalone 2-Way Stopcock Market
6.3.2.2 Standard Standalone 3-Way Stopcock Market
6.3.2.3 Standard Standalone 4-Way Stopcock Market
6.3.3 Manifolds Market
6.3.4 Ramps Market
6.4 Drivers and Limiters
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- B. Braun
- CareFusion (Becton Dickinson)
- Fresenius Kabi
- Codan
- Hospira
- Baxter International
- Vygon
- Smiths Medical
- ICU Medical
- Cair
- Rays Spa
- Benefis Srl
- Others Include: Acromedical
- Applied Medical
- AMS Ltd. UK
- Aries Srl
- Bexen Medical
- Beybi
- Biakcilar
- Biolena Srl
- BMS Critical Care
- BQ Plus Medical
- C.V. Medica
- CME
- Crest Medical
- Delta Med Spa
- Didactic
- Doran
- Fannin
- Ferrari L. Medical Devices
- Hospital Service S.p.A.
- IMS Euro
- Intervene
- Jamjoom Medical Industries
- Kimal
- Klinicom Srl
- Leventon (Werfen)
- Macropharm Srl
- Mais Medical
- McKinley Medical
- Mediplus
- Medispo
- Moog
- Multimedical Srl
- Poly Medicure
- S.M.D.
- Sares
- Shermond
- Terumo
- WalkMed
- Woo Young Medical (WYM)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmdbhf/europe_infusion?w=5
