Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect Now Available at Telehouse London Docklands

LONDON, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Telehouse, a leading global provider of data centre services, today announced the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect at Telehouse London Docklands providing Telehouse customers with private and dedicated access to Amazon Web Services. The service is deployed with Telehouse via dedicated 1Gbps or 10Gbps connections from any of the data centres located within the Telehouse London Docklands campus.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635970/Telehouse_UK_Logo.jpg )



Telehouse customers in London can now use AWS Direct Connect to transfer data between their IT infrastructure and Amazon Web Services, without using the public internet. This provides organisations with a cost effective and consistent network experience and the ability to scale their bandwidth at peak business times. AWS Direct Connect provides access to the full suite of Amazon cloud computing services including; Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2), Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

As enterprises seek more flexible solutions for managing their data, improving their security and ensuring compliance, the shift towards a hybrid cloud infrastructure continues. According to a recent survey by 451 Research, Cloud is becoming mission-critical to organisations and more than 60% of survey respondents are moving IT workloads from on premise environments to the cloud.

Ken Sakai, Managing Director, KDDI Europe and Telehouse Europe said: "The deployment of AWS Direct Connect at our London Docklands campus follows the successful launch of the service at Telehouse Paris Voltaire last year. Telehouse is committed to providing its customers with secure and reliable solutions for managing their IT workloads, in order to support the growing demands of their business. We are pleased to be able to offer this service to our customers through our network of partners that comprise the Telehouse Cloud Interconnect, located at our campus."

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989.It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a leading Japanese mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 106 offices in 28 countries around the world and a Global Fortune company.

For further Telehouse press information:marketing@uk.telehouse.net, 0207-512-0550