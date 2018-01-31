Global Beta Glucan Market 2017-2025 - Dynamic Change in the Consumer Lifestyle With Quick Healthy Food Intake

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Beta Glucan Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global beta-glucan market is expected to expand by 7.2% CAGR during 2017-2025.

Diets with high fibre levels are recommended through various researches as they results in reduced heart diseases & diabetes coupled with improved digestion. Dietary fibre intake should be 25 gm per day, as a worldwide recommendation. The growing concern for physiological health benefits is the important driving factor for global beta-glucan market.

Demand for beta-glucan products is expected to gain traction with various regulatory aspects specific to countries claims health benefits. Furthermore factors such as growing awareness among consumers about the exceptional properties of beta-glucan, coupled with advanced food innovations enabling manufacturers to fortify their food products with higher fibre content is expected to drive the global beta-glucan market.

The key players present in this market are Tate & Lyle PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Biotec Pharmacon and Swedish Oat Fiber AB among others. The companies are focusing on launching beta-glucan products on several online retailer sites such as Amazon, Walmar, and Kmart etc. other than traditional ways thereby broadening their distribution network. The strategy is aimed towards positively seizing the advantage of consumer demand for immune health products.



Key Trends:

Increasing demand for immune health products and high dietary fibres

Dynamic change in the consumer lifestyle with quick healthy food intake

Regularity aspects at country level on beta-glucan intake

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Beta-glucan Market Revenue (US$ Bn)

2.2 Global Beta-glucan Market Revenue (US$ Bn), by Source Type

2.3 Global Beta-glucan Market Revenue (US$ Bn), by Application

2.4 Global Beta-glucan Market Revenue (US$ Bn), by Geography



Chapter 3 Global Beta-glucan Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Challenges

3.4 Future Prospects

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2016

3.6 Market Positioning of Key Players



Chapter 4 Global Beta-glucan Market, by Source Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Cereals

4.3 Fungal & Microbial

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Global Beta-glucan Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Food & Beverage

5.3 Pharmaceutical

5.4 Cosmetics

5.5 Animal Feed



Chapter 6 Global Beta-glucan Market, by Geography

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Beta-glucan Market Revenue Share, by Geography, 2016 & 2025 (Value %)

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Latin America

6.7 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 ADEKA Corporation

7.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.3 BIOTEC PHARMACON

7.4 Tate & Lyle PLC

7.5 Ohly GmbH

7.6 Bioresis Malaysia

7.7 Kraeber & Co GmbH

7.8 Swedish Oat Fiber AB

7.9 NutraQ AS

7.10 Hangzhou New Asia International Co., Ltd

7.11 Orffa International Holding B.V.

7.12 Other Notable Players



