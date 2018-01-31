Technavio's latest market research report on the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The increased consumption of hygiene products is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Hygiene is a major end-user application for majority of polypropylene nonwoven fabric produced. This application segment includes products for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. The demand for such products has increased in the past few years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

The two emerging market trends driving the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing demand for baby hygiene products

Emergence of bio-based polypropylene

Bio-based polypropylene has entered the market recently. However, it has market potential. There has been a prompt demand for a replacement for synthetic polypropylene as the environmental concerns associated with the production and use of fossil fuel-derived polypropylene is increasing. This has given an opportunity for the development of bio-based polypropylene. A major factor that has propelled the demand for bio-based polypropylene is synthetic polypropylene which is mainly dependent on petrochemical prices. In the initial years, bio-based polypropylene was derived from sugarcane.

"For manufacturing bio-based polypropylene, which has a huge market demand, many big players are investing a lot in R&D. Since it is not health hazardous, unlike polypropylene, the emergence of bio-based polypropylene may challenge the market. However, the market size of polypropylene nonwoven fabric is likely to grow during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals

Global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market segmentation

This market research report segments the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market into the following four major products (spunbonded fabric, staples fabric, melt blown fabric, and composite fabric), four major applications (hygiene, medical, geotextile, and furnishing) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the four applications, the hygiene segment dominated the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 38%. By 2022, the market share for this application is expected to increase to nearly 39%.

