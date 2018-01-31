DANBURY, Conn., 2018-01-31 18:58 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective February 15, 2018, Addivant, a leading global supplier of antioxidants, intermediates and inhibitors, polymer modifiers, and UV stabilizer solutions, will implement a policy change requiring freight payment on all less than full load shipments. The escalation of freight and fuel charges for less than optimal shipments require that the company take this action. Truck and driver shortages around the globe make it critical to optimize the utilization of logistics resources.



Addivant is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants in five regions as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA with regional headquarters in: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit www.addivant.com for more information.



