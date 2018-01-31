Marvell Stock to Gain from Product StrengthToday's stock represents another of our favourite methods of investing in growth stocks - picks and shovels method. Picks and shovels stocks are the best and inexpensive way of playing the secular uptrends in technology, without getting exposed to high risk. Such companies supply the raw material to businesses gaining from the rising technology trends of today.As the demand for cloud computing, bigger storage, high-speed networks, data centers etc keeps on increasing, investors in these picks and shovels stocks shall enjoy superlative returns.The case in point being Marvell Technology Group Ltd..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...