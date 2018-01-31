Satellite communications equipment provider Global Invacom Group said it has strengthened its international business footprint through the launch of an office in Japan in an update on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said the office, incorporated with a paid-up capital of JPY 10m as Global Invacom Japan Kabushiki Kaisha, the wholly-owned subsidiary would be a "key driver" of business opportunities in Asia and Australasia. It said Global Invacom Japan would provide market support, customer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...