Home-collected credit lender Morses Club updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, as well as issuing an IFRS 9 update. The AIM-traded company said it was continuing to trade in line with expectations, with its board noting a "strong performance" over the seasonally busy Christmas period. It said the IFRS 9 'financial instruments' was effective for accounting periods commencing from 1 January 2018, replacing IAS 39 'financial instruments: recognition and measurement'. IFRS 9 required the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...