

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pierre Agnes', CEO of surfwear brand Quiksilver, boat was found washed ashore on France's Atlantic coast.



French authorities have reportedly sent three helicopters and two boats in search for Agnes off the southwest coast of France after his boat was found empty.



Agence-France Presse reported that Agnes set out early in the morning on Tuesday sending a message to port authorities that he was delaying his return to shore because of thick fog.



In a statement, Boardriders Inc., the parent company for Quiksilver, Roxy and DC shoes, said Agnes had gone out fishing on his boat as he often did in the morning. However, later in the morning his boat was recovered on the beach near his hometown and Pierre has not been heard from since.



'The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news,' the company said. 'We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre's family. Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers.'



