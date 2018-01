FED: Expect a more hawkish tone from today's FOMC policy annc, Brean Capital's Scott Buchta said. Buchta said markets continue to 'underestimate the Fed's willingness and desire to raise rates at a steady pace over the next several years as the economy improves and would be taking the 'over' on the forward curves at this point in time. Adding floating rate assets as a core component to portfolios and hedge floating rate liabilities.'