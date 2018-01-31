US Market Report Suite for Laparoscopic Devices 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report Suite for Laparoscopic Devices 2017 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions
Laparoscopy has been practiced for almost a century. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique in which operations in the abdominal or pelvic cavities are performed through small incisions that are usually between 5 mm to 15 mm. Laparoscopic access devices, or trocars, facilitate the insertion of various instruments into the patients abdomen, allowing the surgeon to carry out the procedure. Laparoscopes are inserted through a port of access, often at the site of the umbilicus or subxyphoid, and are equipped to illuminate and display the peritoneal cavity to allow the surgical team to perform abdominal and pelvic surgeries. Depending on the type of procedure, the number of incisions will vary; the average is three to four incisions per procedure. These sites provide entrance for other laparoscopic devices to enter the body cavity. Various hand instruments such as scissors, dissectors and graspers are used for manipulating and maneuvering organs and tissue. Alternative devices using direct energy and ultrasonic energy may be used for grasping, cutting and coagulating the tissue.
Insufflators are used for pumping carbon dioxide in to the abdominal cavity to create a pneumoperitoneum in preparation for laparoscopic surgery. The pumping of the gas creates sufficient space within the abdominal cavity for insertion and manipulation of laparoscopic devices with an adequate optical field. Suction-irrigation pumps are used to regulate fluids during the operation. Upon completion of the surgery, closure devices are used to close vessels and other internal wounds to enhance hemostasis. Some procedures such as tubal ligation and certain bariatric procedures can involve the implantation of specialized devices designed specifically for an intended procedure. Specialized laparoscopic devices such as gastric bands and female sterilization implants are analyzed separately.
Clinical data clearly shows that while laparoscopic surgery is often more expensive to perform compared to open surgery, these heightened costs are outweighed by substantial benefits to the patient, including a reduced hospital stay, less scarring and a significantly shorter recovery period.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Procedure Numbers
Procedure Codes Investigated
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
1. Research Methodology
2. U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Overview
2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment
2.4 Drivers and Limiters
2.4.1 Market Drivers
2.4.2 Market Limiters
2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
3. Procedure Numbers
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Laparoscopic Procedure Number Overview
3.2.1 Laparoscopic Procedures Numbers By Type
3.2.2 Open Procedures Numbers By Type
3.2.3 Open and Laparoscopic Procedures Numbers By Type
3.3 Laparoscopic Procedures Numbers By State
3.4 Gastric Band Procedure Numbers
3.4.1 By Placement/Removal
3.4.2 Outpatient By Placement/Removal
3.4.3 Inpatient By Placement/Removal
3.5 Gastric Bypass Procedure Numbers
3.5.1 Total Gastric Bypass Procedures
3.5.2 Outpatient Gastric Bypass Procedures
3.5.3 Inpatient Gastric Bypass Procedures
3.6 Sleeve Gastrectomy Procedure Numbers
3.6.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.6.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.6.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.7 Anti-Reflux Procedure Numbers
3.7.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.7.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.7.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.8 Colectomy Procedure Numbers
3.8.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.8.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.8.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.9 Cholecystectomy Procedure Numbers
3.9.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.9.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.9.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.10 Nephrectomy Procedure Numbers
3.10.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.10.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.10.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.11 Appendectomy Procedure Numbers
3.11.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.11.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.11.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.12 Adrenalectomy Procedure Numbers
3.12.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.12.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.12.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.13 Hernia Repair Procedure Numbers
3.13.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.13.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.13.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.14 Hysterectomy Procedure Numbers
3.14.1 By Open/Laparoscopic
3.14.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.14.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic
3.15 Female Sterilization Procedure Numbers
3.16 Analysis For Other Procedures
3.16.1 Pediatric Laparoscopy
3.16.2 Laparoscopic Cardiomyotomy (Heller Myotomy)
3.16.3 Laparoscopic Plication of A Perforated Ulcer
3.16.4 Elective Diagnostic Laparoscopy and Cancer Staging
4. Laparoscope Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
4.3.1 Total Laparoscope Market
4.3.2 Rod Lens Laparoscope Market
4.3.3 Video Laparoscope Market
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5. Access Device Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview
5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
5.3.1 Total Access Device Market
5.3.2 Total Trocar Market
5.3.2.1 Reusable Trocar Market
5.3.2.2 Disposable Trocar Market
5.3.2.3 Reposable Trocar Market
5.3.3 Single Port Access Device Market
5.4 Drivers and Limiters
5.4.1 Market Drivers
5.4.2 Market Limiters
5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
6. Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
6.3.1 Total Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market
6.3.2 Reusable Hand Instrument Market
6.3.3 Disposable Hand Instrument Market
6.3.4 Reposable Hand Instrument Market
6.3.5 Articulating Hand Instrument Market
6.4 Drivers and Limiters
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
7. Insufflation Device Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.3.1 Total Insufflation Device Market
7.3.2 Insufflator Market
7.3.3 Veress Needle Market
7.3.4 Total Insufflator Tubing Market
7.3.4.1 Standard Insufflator Tubing Market
7.3.4.2 Heated Insufflator Tubing Market
7.4 Drivers and Limiters
7.4.1 Market Drivers
7.4.2 Market Limiters
7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8. Suction-Irrigation Device Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.3.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market
8.3.2 Total Disposable Kit Market
8.3.2.1 Battery-Powered Disposable Kit Market
8.3.2.2 Hybrid Disposable Kit Market
8.3.2.3 Capital Equipment Disposable Kit Market
8.3.3 Total Reusable Tip Market
8.3.3.1 Electrocautery Reusable Tip Market
8.3.3.2 Standard Reusable Tip Market
8.3.4 Suction-Irrigation Pump Market
8.4 Drivers and Limiters
8.4.1 Market Drivers
8.4.2 Market Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9. Direct Energy Device Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.3.1 Total Direct Energy Device Market
9.3.2 Reusable Standard Bipolar Device Market
9.3.3 Disposable Advanced Bipolar Device Market
9.3.4 Monopolar Electrode Market
9.3.5 Electrosurgical Generator Market
9.4 Drivers and Limiters
9.4.1 Market Drivers
9.4.2 Market Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10. Ultrasonic Device Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.3.1 Total Ultrasonic Device Market
10.3.2 Reusable Ultrasonic Device Market
10.3.3 Reposable Ultrasonic Device Market
10.3.4 Ultrasonic Hardware Market
10.4 Drivers and Limiters
10.4.1 Market Drivers
10.4.2 Market Limiters
10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11. Hand-Assisted Device Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.3 Drivers and Limiters
11.3.1 Market Drivers
11.3.2 Market Limiters
11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12. Closure Device Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
12.3.1 Stapler (Endocutter and Endostapler) Market
12.3.2 Endosuturing Device Market
12.3.3 Total Clip Applier Market
12.3.3.1 10 Mm Disposable Clip Applier Market
12.3.3.2 5 Mm Disposable Clip Applier Market
12.3.3.3 10 Mm Reposable Clip Applier Market
12.4 Drivers and Limiters
12.4.1 Market Drivers
12.4.2 Market Limiters
12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
13. Gastric Band Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
13.3 Drivers and Limiters
13.3.1 Market Drivers
13.3.2 Market Limiters
13.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
14. Powered Morcellator Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
14.3.1 Total Powered Morcellator Market
14.3.2 Disposable Powered Morcellator Market
14.3.3 Reposable Powered Morcellator Market
14.4 Drivers and Limiters
14.4.1 Market Drivers
14.4.2 Market Limiters
14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
15. Female Sterilization Device Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
15.3.1 Total Female Sterilization Device Market
15.3.2 Total Mechanical Sterilization Device Market
15.3.2.1 Ligation Clip Market
15.3.2.2 Ligation Band Market
15.3.3 Transcervical Implant Market
15.4 Drivers and Limiters
15.4.1 Market Drivers
15.4.2 Market Limiters
15.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Covidien
- Ethicon
- Stryker
- Karl Storz
- Applied Medical
- Olympus
- Richard Wolf
- ConMed
- Bayer
- B. Braun Aesculap
- CareFusion
- C. R. Bard
- Apollo Endoscopy
- Microline Surgical
- Cooper Surgical
- Integra LifeSciences (Jarit)
- Lina Medical
- ReShape Medical
- Obalon Therapeautics
- Teleflex
- Smith and Nephew
- B.Braun/Aesculap
- Cooper Surgical
- Integra LifeSciences
- Karl Storz
- Olympus
- Richard Wolf
- Solos Endoscopy
- Stryker
- Surgiquest
- Teleflex
- Blue Endo
- Cambridge Endo
- Surgical Innovations
- Cardinal Health
- Bovie Medical
- CareFusion
- ERBE
- Jarit
- Megadyne
- ThermoFisher
- Cousin Biotech
- Soring etc.
