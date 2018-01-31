US Market Report Suite for Laparoscopic Devices 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Laparoscopy has been practiced for almost a century. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique in which operations in the abdominal or pelvic cavities are performed through small incisions that are usually between 5 mm to 15 mm. Laparoscopic access devices, or trocars, facilitate the insertion of various instruments into the patients abdomen, allowing the surgeon to carry out the procedure. Laparoscopes are inserted through a port of access, often at the site of the umbilicus or subxyphoid, and are equipped to illuminate and display the peritoneal cavity to allow the surgical team to perform abdominal and pelvic surgeries. Depending on the type of procedure, the number of incisions will vary; the average is three to four incisions per procedure. These sites provide entrance for other laparoscopic devices to enter the body cavity. Various hand instruments such as scissors, dissectors and graspers are used for manipulating and maneuvering organs and tissue. Alternative devices using direct energy and ultrasonic energy may be used for grasping, cutting and coagulating the tissue.



Insufflators are used for pumping carbon dioxide in to the abdominal cavity to create a pneumoperitoneum in preparation for laparoscopic surgery. The pumping of the gas creates sufficient space within the abdominal cavity for insertion and manipulation of laparoscopic devices with an adequate optical field. Suction-irrigation pumps are used to regulate fluids during the operation. Upon completion of the surgery, closure devices are used to close vessels and other internal wounds to enhance hemostasis. Some procedures such as tubal ligation and certain bariatric procedures can involve the implantation of specialized devices designed specifically for an intended procedure. Specialized laparoscopic devices such as gastric bands and female sterilization implants are analyzed separately.



Clinical data clearly shows that while laparoscopic surgery is often more expensive to perform compared to open surgery, these heightened costs are outweighed by substantial benefits to the patient, including a reduced hospital stay, less scarring and a significantly shorter recovery period.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.4 Drivers and Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Procedure Numbers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Laparoscopic Procedure Number Overview

3.2.1 Laparoscopic Procedures Numbers By Type

3.2.2 Open Procedures Numbers By Type

3.2.3 Open and Laparoscopic Procedures Numbers By Type

3.3 Laparoscopic Procedures Numbers By State

3.4 Gastric Band Procedure Numbers

3.4.1 By Placement/Removal

3.4.2 Outpatient By Placement/Removal

3.4.3 Inpatient By Placement/Removal

3.5 Gastric Bypass Procedure Numbers

3.5.1 Total Gastric Bypass Procedures

3.5.2 Outpatient Gastric Bypass Procedures

3.5.3 Inpatient Gastric Bypass Procedures

3.6 Sleeve Gastrectomy Procedure Numbers

3.6.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.6.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.6.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.7 Anti-Reflux Procedure Numbers

3.7.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.7.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.7.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.8 Colectomy Procedure Numbers

3.8.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.8.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.8.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.9 Cholecystectomy Procedure Numbers

3.9.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.9.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.9.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.10 Nephrectomy Procedure Numbers

3.10.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.10.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.10.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.11 Appendectomy Procedure Numbers

3.11.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.11.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.11.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.12 Adrenalectomy Procedure Numbers

3.12.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.12.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.12.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.13 Hernia Repair Procedure Numbers

3.13.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.13.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.13.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.14 Hysterectomy Procedure Numbers

3.14.1 By Open/Laparoscopic

3.14.2 Outpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.14.3 Inpatient By Open/Laparoscopic

3.15 Female Sterilization Procedure Numbers

3.16 Analysis For Other Procedures

3.16.1 Pediatric Laparoscopy

3.16.2 Laparoscopic Cardiomyotomy (Heller Myotomy)

3.16.3 Laparoscopic Plication of A Perforated Ulcer

3.16.4 Elective Diagnostic Laparoscopy and Cancer Staging



4. Laparoscope Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.3.1 Total Laparoscope Market

4.3.2 Rod Lens Laparoscope Market

4.3.3 Video Laparoscope Market

4.4 Drivers and Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



5. Access Device Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Total Access Device Market

5.3.2 Total Trocar Market

5.3.2.1 Reusable Trocar Market

5.3.2.2 Disposable Trocar Market

5.3.2.3 Reposable Trocar Market

5.3.3 Single Port Access Device Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6. Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market

6.3.2 Reusable Hand Instrument Market

6.3.3 Disposable Hand Instrument Market

6.3.4 Reposable Hand Instrument Market

6.3.5 Articulating Hand Instrument Market

6.4 Drivers and Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. Insufflation Device Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Total Insufflation Device Market

7.3.2 Insufflator Market

7.3.3 Veress Needle Market

7.3.4 Total Insufflator Tubing Market

7.3.4.1 Standard Insufflator Tubing Market

7.3.4.2 Heated Insufflator Tubing Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Suction-Irrigation Device Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market

8.3.2 Total Disposable Kit Market

8.3.2.1 Battery-Powered Disposable Kit Market

8.3.2.2 Hybrid Disposable Kit Market

8.3.2.3 Capital Equipment Disposable Kit Market

8.3.3 Total Reusable Tip Market

8.3.3.1 Electrocautery Reusable Tip Market

8.3.3.2 Standard Reusable Tip Market

8.3.4 Suction-Irrigation Pump Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. Direct Energy Device Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Total Direct Energy Device Market

9.3.2 Reusable Standard Bipolar Device Market

9.3.3 Disposable Advanced Bipolar Device Market

9.3.4 Monopolar Electrode Market

9.3.5 Electrosurgical Generator Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10. Ultrasonic Device Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3.1 Total Ultrasonic Device Market

10.3.2 Reusable Ultrasonic Device Market

10.3.3 Reposable Ultrasonic Device Market

10.3.4 Ultrasonic Hardware Market

10.4 Drivers and Limiters

10.4.1 Market Drivers

10.4.2 Market Limiters

10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



11. Hand-Assisted Device Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3 Drivers and Limiters

11.3.1 Market Drivers

11.3.2 Market Limiters

11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



12. Closure Device Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.3.1 Stapler (Endocutter and Endostapler) Market

12.3.2 Endosuturing Device Market

12.3.3 Total Clip Applier Market

12.3.3.1 10 Mm Disposable Clip Applier Market

12.3.3.2 5 Mm Disposable Clip Applier Market

12.3.3.3 10 Mm Reposable Clip Applier Market

12.4 Drivers and Limiters

12.4.1 Market Drivers

12.4.2 Market Limiters

12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



13. Gastric Band Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

13.3 Drivers and Limiters

13.3.1 Market Drivers

13.3.2 Market Limiters

13.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



14. Powered Morcellator Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

14.3.1 Total Powered Morcellator Market

14.3.2 Disposable Powered Morcellator Market

14.3.3 Reposable Powered Morcellator Market

14.4 Drivers and Limiters

14.4.1 Market Drivers

14.4.2 Market Limiters

14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



15. Female Sterilization Device Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

15.3.1 Total Female Sterilization Device Market

15.3.2 Total Mechanical Sterilization Device Market

15.3.2.1 Ligation Clip Market

15.3.2.2 Ligation Band Market

15.3.3 Transcervical Implant Market

15.4 Drivers and Limiters

15.4.1 Market Drivers

15.4.2 Market Limiters

15.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



Covidien

Ethicon

Stryker

Karl Storz

Applied Medical

Olympus

Richard Wolf

ConMed

Bayer

B. Braun Aesculap

CareFusion

C. R. Bard

Apollo Endoscopy

Microline Surgical

Cooper Surgical

Integra LifeSciences (Jarit)

Lina Medical

ReShape Medical

Obalon Therapeautics

Teleflex

Smith and Nephew

Blue Endo

Cambridge Endo

Surgical Innovations

Cardinal Health

Bovie Medical

CareFusion

ERBE

Jarit

Megadyne

ThermoFisher

Cousin Biotech

Soring etc.

