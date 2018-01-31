Customers experience technical disturbances with the AMD feed. Troubleshooting is in progress.
The AMD FDS file will not be complete for trading day 2018-01-31.
Settlement prices can be provided through a file on request by contacting Global Data Products on Thursday February 1st.
For technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
For other questions please contact:
Global Data Products
dataproducts@nasdaq.com
