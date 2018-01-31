United States Immunology Drugs Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United States Market Report Suite for Immunology Drugs 2017 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Besides the typical market data found above you will be able to discover how these diseases have been trending over time, their epidemiology, drivers and limiters of these markets, Porter's Five Forces analysis, clinical trials, a pipeline of products coming out soon, mergers and acquisitions, company profiles and SWOT analyses.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Methodology
2. Mechanism of Action
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)
2.1.2 B-Cell Inhibitors
2.1.3 Interleukin Inhibitors
2.1.4 Janus Kinase Inhibitors
2.1.5 Co-Stimulation Modulators
3. Product Assessment
3.1 Key Marketed Products
3.1.1 Abatacept (Orencia)
3.1.1.1 Future Developments
3.1.1.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.2 Adalimumab (Humira)
3.1.2.1 Future Developments
3.1.2.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.3 Certolizumab Pegol (Cimzia)
3.1.3.1 Future Developments
3.1.3.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.4 Etanercept (Enbrel, Benepali)
3.1.4.1 Future Developments
3.1.4.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.5 Golimumab (Simponi)
3.1.5.1 Future Developments
3.1.5.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.6 Infliximab (Remicade, Inflectra, Remsima, Flixabi, Renflexis)
3.1.6.1 Future Developments
3.1.6.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.7 Natalizumab (Tysabri)
3.1.7.1 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.8 Rituximab (Rituxan, Mabthera, Rixathon, Truxima)
3.1.8.1 Future Developments
3.1.8.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.9 Tocilizumab (Actemra/Roactemra)
3.1.9.1 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.10 Tofacitinib (Xeljanz)
3.1.10.1 Future Developments
3.1.10.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.11 Ustekinumab (Stelara)
3.1.11.1 Future Developments
3.1.11.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.1.12 Vedolizumab (Entyvio)
3.1.12.1 Currently Marketed Products By Company
3.2 Key Products In Pipeline
3.2.1 Barcitinb (Olumiant)
3.2.2 Guselkumab (Tremfya)
3.2.3 Cobitolimod (Kappaproct)
3.2.4 Mavrilimumab
3.2.5 Sirukumab
3.2.6 Vobarilizumab
3.3 Products In Development By Core Companies
3.4 Clinical Trial By Disease
3.4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis
3.4.1.1 Study Completion Date: 2017
3.4.1.2 Study Completion Date: 2016
3.4.2 Crohn'S Disease (Cd)
3.4.2.1 Study Completion Date: 2017
3.4.2.2 Study Completion Date: 2016
3.4.2.3 Study Completion Date: 2015
3.4.3 Ankylosing Spondylitis (As)
3.4.3.1 Study Completion Date: 2017
3.4.3.2 Study Completion Date: 2016
3.4.3.3 Study Completion Date: 2015
3.4.4 Psoriasis (Ps)
3.4.4.1 Study Completion Date: 2017
3.4.4.2 Study Completion Date: 2016
3.4.5 Ulcerative Colitis (Uc)
3.4.5.1 Study Completion Date: 2016
3.4.5.2 Study Completion Date: 2015
4. United States Immunology Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Market Share Analysis
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 Competitive Analysis
5. Country Profile
5.1 United States
5.1.1 Population and Demographics
5.1.2 Prevalence of Immunology Diseases
5.1.3 Drug Cost Analysis
5.1.4 Annual Drug Cost Analysis
5.1.5 Disease Treatment Population Size
5.1.6 Units of Drugs Sold
6. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Causes and Disease Progression
6.1.2 Diagnosis and Treatment Options
6.1.3 Symptoms and Complications
6.1.4 Epidemiology
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Share Analysis
7. Crohn's Disease Market
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Causes and Disease Progression
7.1.2 Diagnosis and Treatment Options
7.1.3 Symptoms and Complications
7.1.4 Epidemiology
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Trend Analysis
8. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Causes and Disease Progression
8.1.2 Diagnosis and Treatment Options
8.1.3 Symptoms and Complications
8.1.4 Epidemiology
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Trend Analysis
9. Psoriasis Market
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Causes and Disease Progression
9.1.2 Diagnosis and Treatment Options
9.1.3 Symptoms and Complications
9.1.4 Epidemiology
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Trend Analysis
10. Ulcerative Colitis Market
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Causes and Disease Progression
10.1.2 Diagnosis and Treatment Options
10.1.3 Symptoms and Complications
10.1.4 Epidemiology
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Trend Analysis
11. Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc.
- Ablynx
- AET BioTech Group
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Biogen Idec
- BioXpress Therapeutics SA
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celltrion
- Centocor (Johnson & Johnson)
- Coherus BioSciences
- Elan Corporation
- Eli Lilly
- Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
- F. Hoffman-La Roche
- Formycon AG
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
- GlaxoSmithKline Inc.te Corporation
- InDex Pharmaceuticals AB
- Janssen (J&JJohnson & Johnson)
- Johnson & JohnsonJohnson & Johnson
- LG Life Sciences
- Merck & Co.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Mycenax Biotech
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisck
- Oncobiologics Inc.
- Pfenex
- Pfizer Inc.
- Samsung Bioepis
- Sandoz (Novartis)
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Torrent Pharma
- UCB S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9t5q27/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716