

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A train carrying several Republican lawmakers struck a garbage truck near Charlottesville, Virginia, Wednesday morning.



The chartered train was headed to a GOP retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, when the accident occurred.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the crash resulted in one fatality and one serious injury but noted there were no serious injuries among members of Congress.



'The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates,' Sanders said in a statement.



'There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury,' she added. 'There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.'



The dozens of Republican lawmakers on the train reportedly included House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who an aide told CNN is fine.



Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.



'There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members,' Woods said. 'Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage.'



She added, 'The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.'



