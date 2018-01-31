sprite-preloader
31.01.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

European Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 2017-2023 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Report Contents

Research and Markets Logo
  • Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
  • Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
  • Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

One of the major drivers of this market is the consistent influx of newer technologies. For example, within the largest segment of this market, plate and screw market, the market growth is supported by the introduction of newer materials (i.e. titanium), locking/hybrid systems and anatomical plates. These higher cost systems are driving the market by replacing their legacy counterparts.

The orthopaedicorthopedic trauma market displays starkly different trends across countries. The prevalence and perception of cold-welding has caused a resurgence of stainless steel in countries such as France, or has a hindrance preventing hindered a shift towards titanium, such as in Scandinavia. Alternatively, countries such as the U.K. have undergone implemented marketing and education campaigns that are positively impacting the sale of titanium with confidence towards patient safety.

Although Orthopaedicorthopedic Trauma trauma is a mature industrymarket, there are still niche markets segments where technology advancements are creating significant changes. Bio stimulation technology is not new;, however, as hospital costs increase and available resources are increasingly constrained non-invasive procedures are gaining significant interest. In contrast to the United States, ultrasound technology is growing faster than electrical bone stimulation in the European market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary


European Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview


Competitive Analysis


Market Trends


Market Developments


Markets Included


Key Report Updates


Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. European Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview


2.1 Introduction


2.2 Currency Exchange Rate


2.3 Market Overview


2.4 Trend Analysis By Segment


2.5 Drivers and Limiters


2.5.1 Market Drivers


2.5.2 Market Limiters


2.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Country Profiles


3.1 Introduction


3.1.1.1 Population


3.1.1.2 Median Age


3.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita


3.1.1.4 Price Index


3.2 Germany


3.3 France


3.4 United Kingdom


3.5 Italy


3.6 Spain


3.7 Benelux


3.8 Scandinavia


3.9 Austria


3.10 Switzerland


3.11 Portugal



4. Procedure Numbers


4.1 Introduction


4.2 Procedures


4.2.1 Acl/Pcl Reconstruction Procedures


4.2.2 Meniscal Repair Procedures


4.2.3 Rotator Cuff Repair Procedures


4.2.4 Shoulder Labrum Repair Procedures



5. Acl/Pcl Reconstruction Market


5.1 Introduction


5.2 Market Overview


5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast


5.3.1 Bone-Patellar Tendon-Bone Graft Market


5.3.2 Soft Tissue Graft Market


5.3.3 Allograft Tendon Reconstruction Market


5.4 Drivers and Limiters


5.4.1 Market Drivers


5.4.2 Market Limiters


5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6. Acl/Pcl Fixation Device Market


6.1 Introduction


6.2 Market Overview


6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast


6.3.1 Total Acl/Pcl Fixation Device Market


6.3.2 Total Acl/Pcl Tibial Fixation Device Market


6.3.2.1 Tibial Pla Resorbable Interference Screw Market


6.3.2.2 Tibial Biocomposite Interference Screw Market


6.3.2.3 Tibial Peek Interference Screw Market


6.3.2.4 Tibial Metal Interference Screw Market


6.3.2.5 Tibial Intratunnel Fixation Device Market


6.3.2.6 Tibial Washer and Post Market


6.4 Drivers and Limiters


6.4.1 Market Drivers


6.4.2 Market Limiters


6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. Cartilage Repair Market


7.1 Introduction


7.2 Market Overview


7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast


7.3.1 Total Cartilage Repair Market


7.3.2 Osteochondral Allograft Market


7.3.3 Meniscal Allograft Market


7.3.4 Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Market


7.3.5 Osteochondral Autograft Market


7.4 Drivers and Limiters


7.4.1 Market Drivers


7.4.2 Market Limiters


7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Meniscal Repair Market


8.1 Introduction


8.2 Market Overview


8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast


8.3.1 Total Meniscal Repair Market


8.3.2 Suture Meniscal Repair Market


8.3.3 Implant Meniscal Repair Market


8.3.4 Hybrid Device Meniscal Repair Market


8.4 Drivers and Limiters


8.4.1 Market Drivers


8.4.2 Market Limiters


8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. Rotator Cuff Repair Market


9.1 Introduction


9.2 Market Overview


9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast


9.3.1 Total Rotator Cuff Repair Market


9.3.2 Pla Resorbable Suture Anchor Market


9.3.3 Biocomposite Suture Anchor Market


9.3.4 Peek Suture Anchor Market


9.3.5 Metal Suture Anchor Market


9.3.6 All-Suture Suture Anchor Market


9.4 Drivers and Limiters


9.4.1 Market Drivers


9.4.2 Market Limiters


9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10. Shoulder Labrum Repair Market


10.1 Introduction


10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast


10.3 Drivers and Limiters


10.3.1 Market Drivers


10.3.2 Market Limiters


10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



11. Rotator Cuff Graft Repair Market


11.1 Introduction


11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast


11.3 Drivers and Limiters


11.3.1 Market Drivers


11.3.2 Market Limiters


11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



12. Hip Arthroscopy Market


12.1 Introduction


12.2 Market Overview


12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast


12.3.1 Total Hip Arthroscopy Market


12.3.2 Total Hip Radiofrequency Probe Market


12.3.2.1 Articulating Radiofrequency Probe Market


12.3.2.2 Static Radiofrequency Probe Market


12.3.3 Banana Blade Market


12.3.4 Hip Access Kit Market


12.3.5 Suture Anchor Market


12.3.6 Disposable Suture Passer Market


12.4 Drivers and Limiters


12.4.1 Market Drivers


12.4.2 Market Limiters


12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned





  • DePuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Smith and Nephew
  • Orthofix
  • Bioventus
  • Biomedical Tissue Technologies
  • DJO Global
  • Igea
  • Acumed
  • Wright Medical
  • Konigsee
  • Medartis
  • Axomed
  • Aap Mmplantate
  • Aesculap
  • Arthrex
  • Aap Implantate AG
  • Acute Innovations
  • Advanced Orthopedic Solutions
  • BioPro
  • CarbonFix Orthopedics
  • Cardinal Health
  • Citieffe
  • ConMed
  • Covision Orthopedics
  • Evolutis
  • FH Orthopedics
  • Greatbatch Medical
  • Gruppo Bioimpianti
  • Inion
  • Intrauma
  • Lima Corporate
  • Link Orthopaedics
  • Medartis
  • Merete Medical
  • N-Dis
  • Ortomedic
  • TREU-Instrumente GmbH
  • Waldemar Link

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/flrwr5/european?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire