European Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 2017-2023 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

The "Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

One of the major drivers of this market is the consistent influx of newer technologies. For example, within the largest segment of this market, plate and screw market, the market growth is supported by the introduction of newer materials (i.e. titanium), locking/hybrid systems and anatomical plates. These higher cost systems are driving the market by replacing their legacy counterparts.

The orthopaedicorthopedic trauma market displays starkly different trends across countries. The prevalence and perception of cold-welding has caused a resurgence of stainless steel in countries such as France, or has a hindrance preventing hindered a shift towards titanium, such as in Scandinavia. Alternatively, countries such as the U.K. have undergone implemented marketing and education campaigns that are positively impacting the sale of titanium with confidence towards patient safety.

Although Orthopaedicorthopedic Trauma trauma is a mature industrymarket, there are still niche markets segments where technology advancements are creating significant changes. Bio stimulation technology is not new;, however, as hospital costs increase and available resources are increasingly constrained non-invasive procedures are gaining significant interest. In contrast to the United States, ultrasound technology is growing faster than electrical bone stimulation in the European market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

European Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

1. Research Methodology

2. European Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Currency Exchange Rate

2.3 Market Overview

2.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.5 Drivers and Limiters

2.5.1 Market Drivers

2.5.2 Market Limiters

2.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 Median Age

3.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

3.1.1.4 Price Index

3.2 Germany

3.3 France

3.4 United Kingdom

3.5 Italy

3.6 Spain

3.7 Benelux

3.8 Scandinavia

3.9 Austria

3.10 Switzerland

3.11 Portugal

4. Procedure Numbers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Procedures

4.2.1 Acl/Pcl Reconstruction Procedures

4.2.2 Meniscal Repair Procedures

4.2.3 Rotator Cuff Repair Procedures

4.2.4 Shoulder Labrum Repair Procedures

5. Acl/Pcl Reconstruction Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Bone-Patellar Tendon-Bone Graft Market

5.3.2 Soft Tissue Graft Market

5.3.3 Allograft Tendon Reconstruction Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

6. Acl/Pcl Fixation Device Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total Acl/Pcl Fixation Device Market

6.3.2 Total Acl/Pcl Tibial Fixation Device Market

6.3.2.1 Tibial Pla Resorbable Interference Screw Market

6.3.2.2 Tibial Biocomposite Interference Screw Market

6.3.2.3 Tibial Peek Interference Screw Market

6.3.2.4 Tibial Metal Interference Screw Market

6.3.2.5 Tibial Intratunnel Fixation Device Market

6.3.2.6 Tibial Washer and Post Market

6.4 Drivers and Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

7. Cartilage Repair Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Total Cartilage Repair Market

7.3.2 Osteochondral Allograft Market

7.3.3 Meniscal Allograft Market

7.3.4 Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Market

7.3.5 Osteochondral Autograft Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8. Meniscal Repair Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Meniscal Repair Market

8.3.2 Suture Meniscal Repair Market

8.3.3 Implant Meniscal Repair Market

8.3.4 Hybrid Device Meniscal Repair Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9. Rotator Cuff Repair Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Total Rotator Cuff Repair Market

9.3.2 Pla Resorbable Suture Anchor Market

9.3.3 Biocomposite Suture Anchor Market

9.3.4 Peek Suture Anchor Market

9.3.5 Metal Suture Anchor Market

9.3.6 All-Suture Suture Anchor Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10. Shoulder Labrum Repair Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.3.1 Market Drivers

10.3.2 Market Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

11. Rotator Cuff Graft Repair Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3 Drivers and Limiters

11.3.1 Market Drivers

11.3.2 Market Limiters

11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

12. Hip Arthroscopy Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.3.1 Total Hip Arthroscopy Market

12.3.2 Total Hip Radiofrequency Probe Market

12.3.2.1 Articulating Radiofrequency Probe Market

12.3.2.2 Static Radiofrequency Probe Market

12.3.3 Banana Blade Market

12.3.4 Hip Access Kit Market

12.3.5 Suture Anchor Market

12.3.6 Disposable Suture Passer Market

12.4 Drivers and Limiters

12.4.1 Market Drivers

12.4.2 Market Limiters

12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith and Nephew

Orthofix

Bioventus

Biomedical Tissue Technologies

DJO Global

Igea

Acumed

Wright Medical

Konigsee

Medartis

Axomed

Aap Mmplantate

Aesculap

Arthrex

Aap Implantate AG

Acute Innovations

Advanced Orthopedic Solutions

BioPro

CarbonFix Orthopedics

Cardinal Health

Citieffe

ConMed

Covision Orthopedics

Evolutis

FH Orthopedics

Greatbatch Medical

Gruppo Bioimpianti

Inion

Intrauma

Lima Corporate

Link Orthopaedics

Medartis

Merete Medical

N-Dis

Ortomedic

TREU-Instrumente GmbH

Waldemar Link



