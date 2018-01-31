Technavio market research analysts forecast the IT and BPO services market in India to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005914/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the IT and BPO services market in India 2018-2022 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the IT and BPO services market in India into the following segments based on type (export and domestic), product (IT services, BPM, software, and R&D), and end-user (finance, insurance, telecom, and healthcare).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the top market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the IT and BPO services market in India:

Rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems

Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency

Rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems

Globalization has resulted in labor arbitrage that leads to shifting of business processes to less expensive locations. Labor arbitrage is regarded as one of the prospective benefits of business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing. Companies that incorporate an outsourcing strategy need not invest in resources or worry about handling their limited available resources. Outsourcing of data analytics processes assists them to gain access to skilled talent and advanced analytics technologies in another country with the maintenance of a lean workforce.

Client firms can develop an economical cost structure as they can avoid paying for extra office space, hardware, equipment, or specialized talent. Furthermore, they require fewer investments for in-house staff training. Therefore, IT and BPO services enable client firms to focus on their core competencies and obtain a competitive edge in the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forITO and BPO, "India is a country with a vast talent pool of educated professionals with language proficiency. In addition, the total cost of operations in India is low when compared with developed countries such as the US and the UK. Therefore, many global companies are choosing India as their sourcing location."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

IT and BPO services market in India segmentation

Of the three products, the IT services segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 58%. IT services include project-oriented services, IT maintenance, support and training services, and cloud computing services. Of the two type-based segments, the export segment dominated the market, accounting for a share of more than 75%.

The finance segment dominated the end-user segments of the IT and BPO services market in India, accounting for more than 22% of the market share. It was followed by the insurance segment that contributed for approximately 21%.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005914/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com