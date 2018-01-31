Andrew Hogarth, non-executive director of recruitment firm Staffline Group, cashed in more than 1m ordinary shares on his way out the door Wednesday, pocketing a total of £10.26m in the process. In total, Hogarth, Staffline's outgoing chief executive, disposed of 1,006,189 shares with a price tag of 1,020.00p attached to each one. In its preliminary results posted on 24 January, Staffline reported an 8.5% increase in revenue to £957.8m but saw underlying earnings drop 1.1% to £36.3m. Of the ...

