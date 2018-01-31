Chemicals were leading the charge into the green on the London bourse today, after Johnson Matthey announced the sale of its automotive battery systems business to US power company Cummins. It also agreed to collaborate on developing the UK group's new high energy battery material. As part of the deal, FTSE 100-listed JMAT said the deal would allow it to focus on developing high energy battery materials, including its class-leading enhanced lithium nickel oxide (eLNO) product, for transport ...

