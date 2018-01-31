Performance materials supplier Low & Bonar saw both profits and revenues move ahead in 2017, but lower than forecast sales and higher than planned inventories resulted in an increased level of net debt. In the twelve months leading to 30 November, Low & Bonar reported a 5.1% rise in pre-tax profit to £30.7m as revenues ticked up 11.6% to £446.5m. However, net debt continued to grow, jumping to £138.4m from the £111m of borrowings twelve months earlier. Throughout the year the main ...

