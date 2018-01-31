

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38



The second allotment for the tax year 5 April 2018, of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in Albion Development VCT PLC (the 'Company') under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18 (the 'Offers'), (which was launched on 6 September 2017) took place on 31 January 2018.



The Company has received applications for 1,903,510 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 74.0 pence per share. The net proceeds for this allotment by the Company are approximately £1,373,000, bringing net total raised to date under the prospectus to £4,993,000.



Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 1,903,510 new ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.



It is expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the shares will commence on or before 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2018.



The Offers constitute separate offers made by each of the Albion VCT's which are participating in it. As at this closing on 31 January 2018, in total, the amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers was £26.3m (of which £695,000 relates to tax year 2018/2019) and will remain open until 24 August 2018 (unless fully subscribed before this date).



Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:



The Company's capital as at 31 January 2018 consists of 82,039,069 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 7,818,700 ordinary shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,220,369, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact:



Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary 020 7601 1850



31 January 2018



