

FED: FOMC held the funds rate at 1.25% to 1.50% on 9-0 vote, but acknowledged some pickup in inflation recently despite it remaining below 2%. - The statement says that 'inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to move up this year', a change from the language in December that said inflation is expected to 'remain somewhat below 2 percent in the near term.' In both cases, though, they say inflation will stabilize around 2% in the medium term. - The statement also said market-based measures of inflation compensation 'have increased in recent months but remain low', rather than just saying they 'remain low.' - The FOMC still expect conditions to warrant 'further gradual rate increases,' adding the word 'further.' - Employment, household spending, business fixed investment growth was seen as 'solid' while the unemployment rate has stayed low.