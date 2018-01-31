The "Europe Market Report Suite for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials 2017 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite the fact that autograft procedures are becoming less popular, they still account for a considerably large portion of dental bone grafting procedures across Europe. As a result, the dental biomaterial market is significantly underdeveloped in Europe, relative to the U.S. market. A prevailing preference for xenograft materials characterizes the dental bone graft substitute market in Europe and very few regions have demonstrated a shift towards allograft materials.
It is expected that stringent regulations and protocols set in place by the European Tissue and Cells Directive (EUTCD) will continue to limit the allograft market and overall dental biomaterial market in the future. Other notable developments in the European dental biomaterial market include strategic partnerships between implant companies and biomaterial companies, increasing penetration of allograft materials and the introduction of innovative products that use new materials and composites of existing products.
Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Companies Mentioned
- Geistlich
- Botiss Biomaterials
- Zimmer Biomet
- Straumann
- ACE Surgical
- Non-Profit Tissue Banks
- Bioteck
- Dentegris
- Tecnoss Dental
- BEGO
- Alpha-Bio Tec
- Augma Biomaterials
- Bicon Dental Implants
- Biomatlante
- Cortex Dental
- Degradable Solutions
- Dentsply Sirona
- Euroteknika
- Implant Direct
- Kasios
- Keramat
- Keystone Dental
- MegaGen
- MIS Implants
- Neoss
- Nobel Biocare
- Noraker
- NovaBone
- OT Medical
- Resorba
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
3. Product Assessment
4. European Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomaterials Market Overview
5. Country Profiles
6. Procedure Numbers
7. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market
8. Dental Growth Factor Market
9. Dental Barrier Membrane Market
