The "Europe Market Report Suite for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials 2017 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the fact that autograft procedures are becoming less popular, they still account for a considerably large portion of dental bone grafting procedures across Europe. As a result, the dental biomaterial market is significantly underdeveloped in Europe, relative to the U.S. market. A prevailing preference for xenograft materials characterizes the dental bone graft substitute market in Europe and very few regions have demonstrated a shift towards allograft materials.

It is expected that stringent regulations and protocols set in place by the European Tissue and Cells Directive (EUTCD) will continue to limit the allograft market and overall dental biomaterial market in the future. Other notable developments in the European dental biomaterial market include strategic partnerships between implant companies and biomaterial companies, increasing penetration of allograft materials and the introduction of innovative products that use new materials and composites of existing products.

Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

Geistlich

Botiss Biomaterials

Zimmer Biomet

Straumann

ACE Surgical

Non-Profit Tissue Banks

Bioteck

Dentegris

Tecnoss Dental

BEGO

Alpha-Bio Tec

Augma Biomaterials

Bicon Dental Implants

Biomatlante

Cortex Dental

Degradable Solutions

Dentsply Sirona

Euroteknika

Implant Direct

Kasios

Keramat

Keystone Dental

MegaGen

MIS Implants

Neoss

Nobel Biocare

Noraker

NovaBone

OT Medical

Resorba

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

3. Product Assessment

4. European Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomaterials Market Overview

5. Country Profiles

6. Procedure Numbers

7. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

8. Dental Growth Factor Market

9. Dental Barrier Membrane Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gsph2q/europe_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006114/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dental, Biomaterials