Historically, premium dental implant companies have dominated the competitive landscape in Europe but have recently faced increased aggressive competition from the value and discount brands. A growing prevalence of local manufacturers and increasingly cost-sensitive consumer demographic, will contribute to overall price deprecation and the declining presence of premium implants in the future. Specifically, the increasing pricing pressure in the market has led premium implant companies to levy significant discounts on their products in order to remain competitive.
Regions with a larger presence of value and discount brands have been impacted most heavily and this limiting effect on overall growth is expected to continue over the forecast period. Despite persistent price depreciation, both mature and relatively underdeveloped markets continue to generate moderate levels of unit growth, thereby mitigating the net effect on market growth.
Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Companies Mentioned
- Straumann
- Dentsply Sirona
- Nobel Biocare
- Zimmer Biomet
- CAMLOG
- Sweden Martina
- Medentis
- 3D Med
- 3DIEMME
- 3Shape
- A.B. Dental
- ACE Surgical
- Atec Dental
- Avinent
- Bicon
- Biotech
- Blue Sky Bio
- Bredent
- Dentium
- DOT
- Easy System Implant
- Eckermann
- Euroteknika
- Nemotec
- Neodent
- Neoss
- Osstem
- Phibo
- Southern Implants
- Swissmeda
- TBR Implants Group
- Thommen Medical
- Timplant
- Ziterion
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
3. Product Assessment
4. European Dental Implant Fixture and Final Abutment Market Overview
5. Country Profiles
6. Dental Implant Fixture Market
7. Final Abutment Market
8. Treatment Planning Software Market
9. Surgical Guide Market
10. Appendix I: End-User Analysis
