

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Officials at the FBI have expressed 'grave concerns' about the accuracy of a Republican memo critical of the agency's handling of the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



The memo commissioned by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., reportedly alleges abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the Russia probe.



In a statement released Wednesday, the FBI said it takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Justice Department and the FBI.



'With regard to the House Intelligence Committee's memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,' the FBI said.



The agency added, 'As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy.'



The statement from the FBI comes after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly predicted that the memo would be released soon.



'It will be released here pretty quick, I think, and the whole world can see it,' Kelly said during an interview with Fox News Radio on Wednesday.



Members of the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Monday to release the memo, and President Donald Trump was overheard saying after the State of the Union address he will '100%' release the memo.



Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the intelligence committee, complained that Republicans voted to release the memo even as they prohibited the release of the Democratic response.



'Today, this committee voted to put the president's personal interest, perhaps their own political interest, above the national interest,' Schiff said after the vote.



He added, 'It does show how, in my view, when you have a deeply flawed person in the Oval Office, that flaw can infect the whole of government.'



