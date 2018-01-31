AngosturaGlobal Cocktail Challenge 2018 Set for Carnival Sunday

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AngosturaGlobal Cocktail Challenge 2018 competition, which takes place on February 11th, 2018, at the House of Angostura, will see eleven (11) gifted bartenders demonstrate their inventiveness and skill as they find creative uses for world-famous ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters, ANGOSTURAorange bitters, AngosturaRums and Amaro di ANGOSTURAin a Cocktail Competition like no other.

The Competitors, representing Australia, USA, Canada, Latin America, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East & Africa, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago, will make two cocktails in seven minutes:

An Amaro Cocktail using Amaro di ANGOSTURAas a key ingredient, and ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters and/or ANGOSTURAorange bitters

A "Rum Cocktail" using Angostura'sInternational rums and ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters and/or ANGOSTURAorange bitters

Cocktails will be judged on the taste of the drink, presentation, appearance and aroma, charm and storytelling and category knowledge.

The winner of the Finals will be awarded the coveted title of "AngosturaGlobal Cocktail Challenge Champion," a cash prize of US$10,000 and a two-year contract to serve as the AngosturaGlobal Brand Ambassador, representing world-famous ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters, ANGOSTURAorange bitters, AngosturaRums and Amaro di ANGOSTURA

Judging the competition will be a world-famous panel led by renowned drinks personality Mike Ryan (Kimpton's Director of Bars). Mike's experience in the culinary and bar industry spans 15-plus years. Mike's primary responsibilities on the core beverage team involve training and educating on-the-ground bartenders.

Monica Berg is one of the leading bartenders to come out of Scandinavia, with a background from Oslo, Norway. She is highly praised for her innovative flavor combinations and experimental techniques, as well as her minimalistic and elegant style when it comes to cocktails.

A globally recognized personality and thought-leader in the world of mixed drinks, JJ Goodman is the Founder and Owner of The London Cocktail Club bar group, Craft Cocktail Co. bottled cocktails and Keystones Cocktail Club. Infatuated with bartending from a young age, JJ firmly established himself as an innovator in the drinks industry before opening his first bar at the age of 24 in 2008. Since then he has opened seven cocktail bars across London, pioneered revolutionary cocktail trends and through a series of accolades is now looked upon as one of the globe's greatest drinks' minds.

Trinidad & Tobago's very own Neal Ramdhan, winner of the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge 2016, and; Carol Homer-Caesar, Angostura's Senior Manager - Quality Assurance, at Angostura Limited will join our judges panel.

