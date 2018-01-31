Michael H. Moloney Named American Institute of Physics CEO

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Physics (AIP) announced the hiring of a new CEO today. Experimental physicist Michael H. Moloney was selected by an AIP executive search committee and unanimously approved by AIP's board of directors. He will assume the role March 5, 2018.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636020/American_Institute_of_Physics_headshot.jpg

Moloney holds a doctorate in experimental physics from the University of Dublin, Trinity College in Ireland, and he becomes the ninth executive to lead AIP. He previously held the position of Director for Space and Aeronautics at the Space Studies Board and the Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board of the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Moloney also worked for more than seven years as a foreign service officer for the Irish government, serving at both the Irish Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Irish Mission to the United Nations in New York, as well as working as a press officer for the service in Dublin.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire AIP board of directors when I say that we are delighted to welcome Dr. Moloney as our new CEO," said John Regazzi, chairman of the AIP board of directors.

Moloney said he is looking forward to leading AIP as it heads toward the second century of its existence. "Science is rapidly changing and becoming more interdisciplinary, and the fields of physical science connect like never before," Moloney said.

"So much of our modern life is dependent on technology. Technology, in turn, is based on the underlying fundamental discoveries of science. Our collective future, therefore, will continue to be linked to progress being made by the scientists and engineers who are members of the professional societies that constitute AIP. I look forward to working with the AIP community to ensure we can continue to advance and promote the physical sciences for the benefit of all of us," he said.

ABOUT AIP

The American Institute of Physics is an organization of physical science societies, representing scientists, engineers, educators, and students. AIP delivers valuable services and expertise in education and student programs, science communications, government relations, career services, statistical research in physics employment and education, industrial outreach and the history of physics and allied fields. AIP publishes "Physics Today," the most closely followed magazine of the physical sciences community. http://www.aip.org

CONTACT:

AIP Media Services

media@aip.org

301-209-3090

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636021/AIP_Logo.jpg