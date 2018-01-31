Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, in a document called "Q2 Fiscal Year 2018 Quarterly Letter to Investors". The company has also posted on that site an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

As previously announced, on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. (EST) Cimpress will host a live Q&A conference call with management to discuss the financial results, which will be available via webcast at ir.cimpress.com and via dial-in at +1 (844) 778-4144, conference ID 4994308. A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the company's website following the call on February 1, 2018.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) is the world leader in mass customization. For more than 20 years, the company has focused on developing software and manufacturing capabilities that transform traditional markets in order to make customized products accessible and affordable to everyone. Cimpress brings its products to market via a portfolio of more than 20 brands including Vistaprint, Drukwerkdeal, Pixartprinting, Exaprint, WIRmachenDRUCK, National Pen and many others. That portfolio serves multiple customer segments across many applications for mass customization. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

