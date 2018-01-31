

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF.PK) Wednesday reported its full-year 2017 net result to owners of the parent of 2.439 billion euros, up from 2.409 billion euros last year. Net result for the period per share was 24.5 euros compared to 24.3 euros.



Recurring net result increased to 1.20 billion euros from 1.11 billion euros. Recurring EPS was 12.05 euros, an increase of 7.2% from 11.24 euros, last year.



Net rental income for the year was 1.58 billion euros compared to 1.53 billion euros last year. Net Rental Income or like-for-like growth in Shopping Centres was 4.3%.



Looking forward, the Group expects to grow its recurring EPS in 2018 to between 12.75 and 12.90 euros on a standalone basis.



